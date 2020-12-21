Travelzoo Wins "Best Travel Deals Finder" for Ninth Consecutive Year at British Travel Awards

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has won its ninth award in nine consecutive years for "Best Travel Deals Finder" at the prestigious British Travel Awards. The win was announced at a virtual ceremony broadcast live from Canary Wharf in London. Usually the biggest event of the UK travel-awards season, the virtual event pulled out all the stops, with the BBC's 'The One Show' host, Alex Jones, presenting. James Clarke, Travelzoo's General Manager, UK, accepted the award via the event's online platform.

Over 244,000 votes were cast this year, making the British Travel Awards the biggest consumer-voted awards in the UK. In a year when many holidaymakers have been confined to only dreaming about a holiday rather than taking one, the pent-up demand for travel showed in the numbers of British consumers voting.

In their communications, the British Travel Awards asked voters to pay particular attention to brands that had delivered excellent customer service this year. In 2020, Travelzoo continued to provide its members with exclusive deals for future travel. Fully flexible deals allowed Travelzoo members to lock in savings that the industry has not seen in decades.

All deals that Travelzoo presents to its members are researched and professionally reviewed to confirm their true value and must meet rigorous quality standards.

Join Travelzoo (http://travelzoo.com) today to receive exclusive deals and experience award-winning service.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Cat Jordan – London

+44 7776 781525

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

Related Links

www.travelzoo.com

