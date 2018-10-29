Travelzoo Wins Service-Champion Award in Germany for Second Year in a Row

BERLIN, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been named Best Travel Deal Provider in Germany for the second consecutive year by ServiceValue GmbH, Germany's largest analysis and consulting company in service quality and customer-relationship management. The award is based on the results of Germany's most comprehensive service-ranking consumer survey: the Service-Champions.

The Service-Champions survey is conducted by ServiceValue GmbH in cooperation with the German national newspaper Die Welt and Goethe Universität Frankfurt am Main, to determine which companies have the highest levels of customer satisfaction. More than 1.5 million customer opinions regarding 3,016 companies across 327 industries were analysed in compiling this year's results.

Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany, said: "We are honored to win this award for the second year running. Our 250 deal experts all over the world work around the clock to offer our members the most attractive travel and entertainment deals, as well as an exceptional customer experience."

Winners of 2018 Service-Champion Awards in other categories include Adidas, Douglas, FC Bayern Munich, Lufthansa, Samsung and Sony.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

