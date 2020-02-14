Traver Connect Announces a Strategic Partnership with Update Promise

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traver Connect, an industry-leading provider of customer experience Service BDC solutions announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Update Promise, a leading technology provider for communication solutions to automotive insurers, repairers, and dealerships throughout North America. This newly formed partnership will provide automotive dealerships with leading edge, and comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) solutions.

The integrated offering enables dealerships to maximize customer engagement by providing solutions before, during, and after the service department experience. "What the team at UpdatePromise has collaborated with us to deliver is a seamless experience for the customers of our partnered dealerships," said John Traver, CEO of Traver Connect. "The customer perceives the entire journey-not just one touch point. This creates one ecosystem for the customer to seamlessly schedule, communicate, pay and return again."

"We are excited to partner with Traver Connect as they provide an extremely valuable solution to help Dealerships improve efficiencies and maximize profits from the Business Development Center," said Curtis Nixon, CEO of UpdatePromise. "Now, with the power of UpdatePromise's Consumer Experience Solution, Traver Connect will be able to offer a unique ecosystem that will be an industry first."

"Aligning with Traver Connect to further enhance the Consumer Experience of their Virtual BDC and Service BDC Capsule™ is yet another example of how dealers are able to leverage UpdatePromise to meet the demands of today's consumer and the evolving needs of Fixed Operations. We are thrilled to align the two solutions for the benefit of the industry," said Rich Pannazzo, COO UpdatePromise.

"Most dealers have multiple tools from multiple vendors, some integrate, and some don't," said Rob Canales, VP of Product Development at Traver Connect. "At the end of the day the customer experience bears the brunt of those disjointed and disparate systems."

About Traver Connect:

Located in Richardson, Texas, Traver Connect provides a complete suite of Service BDC solutions to automotive dealers in North America. To learn more about Traver Connect, visit their website: www.TraverConnect.com.

About UpdatePromise:

Located in Chino Hills, CA, UpdatePromise is the leading Consumer Experience provider for automotive dealers, insurers and repairers throughout North America. Founded in 2009, the UpdatePromise flagship automated messaging system has impacted more than 20,000 businesses and their consumers, delivering unparalleled experiences accumulated through over 200 million text messages throughout the United States. Visit updatepromise.com to learn more.

