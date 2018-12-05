Travis Barker To Perform Exclusive DJ Set At The Bungalow Huntington Beach's New Year's Eve Party

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Barker (blink-182) will perform an exclusive DJ set at The Bungalow Huntington Beach's New Year's Eve Party on Monday, December 31. The party will kick off at 8:00 PM, with Barker keeping the party going as guests bid farewell to 2018 and ring in the new year.

Tickets are available now ($135/each) at www.thebungalow.com. Party-goers will enjoy an open, hosted bar all night long with purchase of a ticket. A select number of table reservation packages are available for purchase via NYE.HB@thebungalow.com.

ABOUT THE BUNGALOW HUNTINGTON BEACH

Conjured from the rich imagination of visionary Brent Bolthouse, The Bungalow Huntington Beach is perched directly above the PCH with sweeping views out towards the Pacific Ocean and the famed Huntington Beach Pier. The space features a clean yet eclectic design with a mix of custom leather sofas, club chairs upholstered in rich and textured fabrics, and bespoke lighting to pay homage to the city's 'Surf City' history and community. The Bungalow Huntington Beach officially opened its doors in July 2016 as the sister property to the flagship location in Santa Monica. Additional locations under The Bungalow Hospitality Group umbrella include the newly announced and forthcoming The Bungalow La Jolla and The Bungalow Long Beach, both of which will be created in partnership with Chef Michael Mina.

