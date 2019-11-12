Travis Fulton Joins OnCore Golf as Brand Ambassador

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCore Golf Technology has signed world-renowned instructor and golf media personality Travis Fulton as its newest global brand ambassador to a multi-year agreement to promote OnCore Golf and its innovative products and technologies.

Over the past decade, Fulton has emerged as a leading teacher and instructional voice in the industry. After several successful years with Golf Channel, where he was a key instructional host for programs such as "On the Range" and "Morning Drive," Fulton has focused recent efforts on developing his own media platform and content via the @travisfultongolf Instagram account. He is also a regular contributor to Golf Digest and PGA TOUR Entertainment. Fulton operates signature golf academies in Jacksonville, Florida and Evansville, Indiana, in addition to his online training programs. Prior to launching his own academies, he served as Director of Instruction at famed TPC Sawgrass.

OnCore entered the industry seven years ago and has achieved a reputation of developing and launching best-in-class golf balls with real innovation and new technologies behind them. They have, in Senior Technical Advisor John Calabria, one of the industry's most accomplished golf ball design engineers, who has created award-winning golf balls, culminating in OnCore's ELIXR tour ball. In addition to the Golf Digest Hot List award-winning ELIXR and AVANT55 balls, OnCore continues to lead with technology – announcing in recent weeks the iPuttTM ball – an incredible advancement in the merger of embedded electronic sensor technology and golf balls. And the company shows no sign of slowing down, recently filing additional patents for both conventional and "Internet of Things" golf balls, while also unveiling their plans for an amazing golf and sports entertainment complex in Buffalo, NY.

Co-founder Bret Blakely commented: "We are extremely excited about this partnership with Travis Fulton. Not only is he a voice that people trust because of his vast experience and expertise but his presence and ability to connect with his audience is something that we know OnCore will benefit greatly from."

"I tested the OnCore golf ball earlier this year and was so impressed with their unique technology," says Fulton. "We often hear about the benefits of perimeter weighting in golf clubs and OnCore has brought that to the golf ball. From our discussions to date, I know they have some really exciting developments in the works that I look forward to being a part of and helping to promote."

ABOUT ONCORE GOLF TECHNOLOGIES entered the golf ball industry through the development of the first-ever commercially available USGA-conforming hollow metal core ball and has since developed a growing suite of differentiated products distributed worldwide that now includes the five-star-rated low-compression AVANT and the top-performing ELIXR tour ball. The company has relationships with legendary golfers, including Allen Geiberger and Gary Player, and is backed by several significant investors, including Rand Capital, Charles Schwab, Angel Capital Group, and NYS Innovation Incubation Fund.

