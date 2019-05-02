Travis Koocher of Newburyport cleans up his community.

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- /Mon Ethos Pro/--Travis Koocher of Newburyport isn't going to stand by while his beautiful town gets covered in litter, so Travis decided to do something about it. While walking down the road in his local community, Travis did what some might think unbelievable; he leaned over and picked up a candy wrapper that someone had left on the ground. And that moment began a lifelong quest to keep his community clean. A quest that recently saw Travis awarded a humanitarian award bestowed upon him by his local town council.

"I can't just sit by and watch this place fall apart," said Koocher, when asked what he was doing in the pre-dawn hours. Koocher's dedication to Newburyport is evident in the amount of time he spends taking care of it. Some of his neighbors think that he should receive a humanitarian award, but Koocher doesn't do this for the recognition. He does this for his town, Newburyport, so that all who live there may enjoy its beauty and its splendor.

A brief ceremony will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 to honor Koocher for all his work in beautifying his community. The event will take place at the Village Square at 1:00pm. Koocher, who recently signed with consulting firm Mon Ethos Pro, is excited for the recognition and is looking forward to continuing his work in his community.

