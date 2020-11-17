Travis Perkins Plc to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 18 November 2020

NORTHAMPTON, England, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Perkins (TPK) based in United Kingdom, and focused on building materials distribution, today announced that Travis Perkins, Director Capital Markets Graeme Barnes will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 18. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 18, 2020 TIME: 15:00 GMT/10 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3jNDfgr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Group like-for-like revenue growth of 3.9% in Q3

Strong demand through domestic RMI sales continued, driving the strong performance in Wickes, Toolstation and local trade market

Lag in recovery of larger customer activity, including new housebuilding and larger construction projects

Group liquidity remains strong, £980m of liquidity headroom at 30 September 2020

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins is the UK's largest distributor of building materials to the building, construction and home improvement markets. We have been helping to build Britain for over 200 years, and have over 20 businesses in the Group.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

