Travis Tooke New Book Jiu jitsu and Life: Lessons Learned On and Off the Mat

This brand new book is a perfect companion for those who are looking for the courage and inspiration to follow their dreams. Anyone who is considering opening their own business (especially owning a martial arts school) will find valuable lessons and motivation to make it happen. The stories presented within are a collection of over 20 years of challenges, mistakes, setbacks and ultimate success and fulfillment.

Travis Tooke is a 4th degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and has been training and teaching Brazilian Jiu jitsu for 23 years. His martial arts career has taken him all over the world for teaching, coaching and competition. His new book is autobiographical and shares his stories and struggles as a student and eventually school owner. As a young kid from a trailer park who fell in love with martial arts, Travis eventually turned his passion into a thriving career and his school has helped thousands of students reach their goals, both on and off of the training floor. Today Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts is one of the most successful martial arts schools in Texas. "Jiu-jitsu and Life" is an honest, vulnerable and humorous look at what it takes to succeed in Jiu-jitsu, business and in life.

