Traviss Green joins Millennium Corporation as new Chief Operating Officer

Traviss brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales operations, business development, program management and enterprise information technology (IT) solutions for market-leading IT and cyber security corporations. Prior to joining Millennium, he led a cross-functional team that was responsible for the Enterprise Defense and Intelligence Community portfolio at McAfee, LLC. Before joining McAfee, he served in several leadership roles at Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he earned distinguished recognition for mission excellence, such as: Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA), Celebration of Excellence (COE) and the prestigious NOVA Award.

Traviss attended Bowie State University's undergraduate program for Computer Science Technology and the dual Master's program in Technology Management & Business Administration at the University of Maryland Global Campus. He also completed post-graduate certificates in Systems Engineering from The George Washington University and Executive Leadership from The University of Norte Dame.

Over the course of his career, he has completed a range of professional training and certifications, including: CISSP, CEH, Q/EH, Security +, NSA IA Methodology, CSSBB, PMP, CSM and CPO.

Traviss is passionate about philanthropy in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), particularly amongst underrepresented and disenfranchised populations. He is also an advocate for social impact and serves as the Executive Sponsor for the Diversity & Inclusion Council at Millennium.

"We are very excited to have Traviss Green join our Executive team. Traviss is a proven technology leader with a distinguished track record of driving long term enterprise value. We look forward to working with him as he drives solutions in cyberspace operations, Software Development and System Engineering, while simultaneously continuing our exceptional growth," said Kevin Jennings, CEO & Co-Founder.

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium Corporation is a strategic management, cybersecurity and systems engineering firm and committed partner to the Federal Government – driven by results and focused on people as we help our customers achieve mission success.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

Media Contact:

Christina Mansfield, Chief Administrative Officer

703.887.4811

[email protected]

SOURCE Millennium Corporation

Related Links

http://www.millgroupinc.com

