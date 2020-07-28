Trawick International Is Pleased To Announce Our Partnership With Travel Insurance Aggregator, TravelInsurance.com

FAIRHOPE, Ala., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, a provider of travel medical insurance, trip cancellation insurance, international student insurance, group travel insurance, and many other products designed specifically for those traveling, is honored to announce our partnership with popular travel insurance aggregator, TravelInsurance.com.

TravelInsurance.com is a leading-edge technology company that provides an easy-to-use online travel insurance comparison tool. Their website helps travelers find the right insurance policy to meet their financial and/or medical travel risk needs, without exceeding their budget. Customers can check the cost and coverage levels of several policies from major insurance companies in only a few minutes to find out which insurance company offers the best possible protection, and then buy online in a seamless transaction with a lowest price guarantee.

"We are excited to add Trawick International's Trip Cancellation Plans to our online travel insurance comparison site," said Stan Sandberg Co-Founder of TravelInsurance.com. "Trawick has a world-class reputation for service to their customers wherever they are in the world. Their plans have competitive coverage with customized pricing for your unique travel experience."

Trawick International offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick strives to offer plans that not only meet travelers needs but exceed the expectations of our clients.

"We have known the good people at TravelInsurance.com for many years and we are excited about this new relationship," said Daryl Trawick owner of Trawick International. "Now more than ever travel insurance is a MUST HAVE for every traveler. Unlike some companies, our insurance plans do not exclude for losses due to epidemics or pandemics, and this includes COVID-19. In the event a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs. If a traveler becomes ill, our plans reimburse for the lost days of the trip, along with medical expenses. Additional COVID related benefits include emergency evacuation, repatriation of remains, quarantine, bankruptcy of the travel supplier or being terminated or laid-off. Our newest travel insurance plans are second to none in the travel insurance market."

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most difficult of circumstances. For more information visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

Bailey Foster

+1-619-922-5759

[email protected].

www.facebook.com/trawickinternational

SOURCE Trawick International

