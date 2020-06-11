TRAX® Analytics Leads Smart Restroom Technology Post-Pandemic At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help the busiest airport in the U.S. return to pre pandemic traffic and run cleaning operations more efficiently TRAX Analytics (TRAX), the data-driven provider of innovative information technology (IT) solutions for airports and other public venues, announced today a full expansion of its smart restroom solution throughout Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The TRAX Analytics software and mobile application will operate in tandem with the current facility manager and other airport implemented initiatives, to monitor airport staff location performance and ultimately connect the restrooms, workforce and the facility together. Touchless technologies including digital signage are incorporating data available to the public in reference to cleaning information and post pandemic precautionary messaging.

"Restroom cleanliness has always been a key factor in passenger satisfaction at airports," said Tracy Davis, president and CEO, TRAX Analytics, LLC. "COVID has put increased attention on sanitation and cleanliness, so providing travelers with a renewed sense of comfort has become top priority. Our smart technology is helping Hartsfield-Jackson take the steps to ensure their facilities are sanitized and at their cleanest for travelers."

As part of the airport's massive modernization program that aims to improve the traveler experience for the over 100 million passengers a year, the expanded airport wide contract with TRAX includes an initial 34 technologically advanced restrooms that will utilize throughput sensors to monitor traffic flow, display cleaning information via digital signage outside each location, monitor restroom and staff status on a facility map and send real-time alerts to custodial staff to let them know when a restroom requires service through the TRAX mobile app. Atlanta will be able to run quality control and cleaning inspections through the TRAX mobile application as they continue to expand to the other restrooms.

"The Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company (AATC), which provides ATL with facility management solutions brought TRAX on as an additional partner to assist in solving the unique challenges that go into keeping airport restrooms clean 24/7. TRAX will also help keep passenger interaction areas operational and at the highest quality and sanitization levels, especially during the busy travel seasons," said Kofi Smith, President and CEO of AATC. "We've been working with TRAX for over a year and they have helped us continue down our path of creating the smart restroom of the future that passengers demand and deserve."

The project builds on the successful TRAX® facility analytics system pilot program, where ATL experienced an improvement in cleanliness, and increased customer satisfaction levels.

"We have seen such drastic improvement in customer experience, customer satisfaction, and the cleanliness of our facilities since we started this smart restroom effort in partnership with TRAX Analytics almost three years ago," said Steve Mayers, director of customer experience, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. "We are excited to expand it airport wide and confident the use of this technology will continue to bring travelers comfort that the airport and its partners at AATC are taking the best possible measures to ensure the cleanliness of our facility."

TRAX Analytics Smart Restroom technology has been deployed in airports across the country such as Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and Houston Airport Systems' (HAS), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), combining cutting-edge technological innovation with a unique design aesthetic to solve the critical problems of cleanliness and efficiency of public restrooms.

ABOUT TRAX ANALYTICS, LLC.

TRAX Analytics, LLC. is a leading provider in innovative smart solutions for enterprises, facilities and restrooms. The platform uses sensors, APIs, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide predictive, real-time and historical data analysis to better manage and improve facility cleanliness and custodial operations. TRAX Analytics' smart technology provides real-time notifications and information that corrects and solves problems on demand.

