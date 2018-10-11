TRC Announces 2018 Banish Mercury Off the Planet Competition Winners

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) announced that Johnstone Supply, Meier Supply Co. Inc., and Johnson Supply Co. have been named the 2018 Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) winners.

The annual competition among Heating Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) members recovered 297.46 pounds of mercury from collection bins from 100 member companies during the contest period that ran from May 1 to Oct. 31.

"The sheer commitment from HARDI member companies continues to demonstrate their dedication to recycling mercury containing thermostats from the environmental stream," said Ryan Kiscaden, executive director, TRC. "Some organizations might express environmental concerns, but HARDI members have proven it for five years. The HARDI membership's commitment to recycling mercury in an environmentally safe manner is a testament to their concern for the environment and their commitment to the highest industry safety standards."

Kiscaden announced the BMOP winners during HARDI's Annual Conference, Dec. 4, in Austin, Texas.

Distributor Prize Winners include:

Recycled the most amount of mercury overall with 105.7782 pounds: Johnstone Supply.

Recycled the highest average pounds of mercury (total pounds of mercury divided by number of branches that returned a bin) with 4.0982 pounds: Meier Supply Co. Inc.

Highest participation rate (for distributors with more than 10 locations): Johnson Supply.

Top 3 Branches for Recycling

Meier Supply Co. Inc., Conklin, NY with 7.4028 lbs.

with 7.4028 lbs. Refrigeration Supplies Distributor, Gardena, CA with 6.1566 lbs.

with 6.1566 lbs. South Shore Oil Heat Supply, Brockton, MA with 3.968 lbs.

Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) is a nonprofit stewardship organization that facilitates and manages the collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Originally founded in 1998 by Honeywell, White-Rodgers and General Electric as a voluntary venture, it was established to promote the safe collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Today, 31 manufacturers support the program. Its members' continuing financial support demonstrates their commitment to a cleaner environment, with a simple, collective goal: Keep mercury out of the waste stream in order to protect the environment.

In 2006, it expanded its recycling program to include household hazardous waste collection sites and thermostat retailers. Since its founding, TRC has collected more than 2.4 million mercury-containing thermostats – that's kept 10 tons of mercury out of the waste stream.

Contact: Tom Peric, 856-874-0049, tom@thegalileo.com

SOURCE Thermostat Recycling Corporation