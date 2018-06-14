TRC Healthcare And PTCB Partner To Expand Pharmacy Tech Access To The PTCE National Certification Exam

STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Research Center (TRC® Healthcare, or TRC®), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions, and the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), provider of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam® (PTCE®), announced today a collaboration that delivers simplified access for Pharmacy Technicians University learners to the PTCE national certification exam.

Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) from TRC Healthcare, a best-in-class online education and training program for pharmacy technicians, is the leading online technician training program that supports or exceeds the requirements for technician training in 50 states, including Washington D.C. It also supports employer-designed training curriculums to allow organizations to "right-size" training in accordance with the state requirements where they operate.

"As the demand for skilled pharmacy technicians continues to outpace supply, TRC is committed to supporting the development of qualified techs and ensuring that well-prepared students take the national certification exam," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC. "TRC's partnership with PTCB allows employers to leverage Pharmacy Technicians University as an all-in-one solution for tech training, registration and sponsorship for the national certification exam."

"PTCB is pleased to join TRC in a cooperative arrangement that creates a simplified path for technician employers to package PTU's online training with sponsorship of employees to take the PTCE," said William Schimmel, PTCB Executive Director and CEO. "Education is a key component in supporting patient safety as pharmacy technicians continue to expand their roles in the pharmacy. High quality, online education such as PTU is an excellent baseline for a pharmacy technician to begin their career, and PTCB welcomes the opportunity to facilitate access to distance learning for technicians pursuing their PTCB Certification."

Organizations that license the PTU platform for employer-based tech training programs can purchase PTCE registration sponsorships from TRC as part of a single solution. Once students complete the designated PTU curriculum, they are notified of their eligibility for a prepaid registration sponsorship and can apply to sit for the PTCE national certification exam directly from within the PTU platform, avoiding out-of-pocket expense and reimbursement hassle for both the students and the employer.

PTU offers the most extensive, flexible, and robust interactive courseware and training videos for medication learning available today. The "right-sized" training programs are tailored for retail/community pharmacy and hospital, and include program options ranging from 80-hour foundational learning up to 600-hour didactic, simulation, and experiential programs that meet or exceed the ASHP/ACPE national standards.

About the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)



As the nation's leading certifying body for pharmacy technicians, PTCB has granted more than 645,000 Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) certifications since its founding in 1995. PTCB began offering its Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician™ (CSPT™) certification program, the organization's first advanced certification, in December 2017. PTCB was established by the American Pharmacists Association; American Society of Health-System Pharmacists; Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists; and Michigan Pharmacists Association; and joined in 2001 by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. PTCB services more than 285,000 active CPhTs nationwide. PTCB's mission is to advance medication safety by certifying technicians who are qualified to support pharmacists and patient care teams in all practice settings. ptcb.org

About Therapeutic Research Center (TRC)



TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly-regarded Pharmacist's Letter, Prescriber's Letter, Pharmacy Technician's Letter, Nurse's Letter, and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE & Training Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 500 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU), and is the largest online provider of employer-based pharmacy technician training solutions with more than 40,000 students enrolled in programs spanning retail, community pharmacy, long-term care, and hospital. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality, and outcomes.

