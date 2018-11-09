TRC Healthcare Announces Pharmacy Technicians University Meets New ASHP/ACPE Technician Training Standards Going Into Effect January 2019

STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Research Center (TRC® Healthcare, or TRC), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions and the author of Pharmacist's Letter, announced today that Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU), a one-of-a-kind online training program for pharmacy technicians used in more than 200 hospitals and in 13,270 retail settings, now supports the recently revised ­training and education standards set forth by ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) and ACPE (Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education). Released in July 2018, the revised standards go into effect January 2019 and define competencies that differentiate entry- and advanced-level training, and place additional emphasis on educational outcomes and methods used to assess competency.

"Changes in state laws and new requirements from state boards of pharmacy are increasingly raising the bar for technician training and certification. TRC's Pharmacy Technicians University is the clear leader in technician training based on market adoption due to our thirty-plus years of delivering trusted pharmacy education and focus on practical training to ensure technicians meet these new standards," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. "Aligning the PTU curriculum with the revised ASHP/ACPE standards demonstrates TRC's commitment to expand and contextualize its courses to accommodate retail, academic, and hospital pharmacy technician training needs for medication learning. We offer different levels of curriculum to align to various state board regulations and care-setting requirements delivering highly effective training outcomes with a cost-effective solution."

Pharmacy Technicians University offers the most extensive and robust interactive courseware and training videos for medication learning available, and provides curriculums of up to 600 hours of didactic, simulation, and experiential course content and the highest-quality technician training resources, including:

PTU National Standards Entry-Level Training Program (400 hours) – supports the ASHP/ACPE entry-level standard

(400 hours) – supports the ASHP/ACPE entry-level standard PTU National Standards Advanced Training Program (600 hours) – an ASHP/ACPE-accredited program that supports the advanced-level standard

The 2019 PTU curriculums have also been updated to address the training requirement prerequisites effective in 2020 and required by the Pharmacy Technicians Certification Board for applicants to sit for the Pharmacy Technicians Certification Exam.

TRC delivers the highest standard of excellence and value in its accredited remote learning program, tailoring PTU for technicians and employers in hospital, retail, and academic settings.

PTU offers significant cost savings versus brick-and-mortar university and community or technical college programs, which often have less flexibility and limited course variety, and TRC's high-quality, evidence-based content yields a more affordable option for multi-location and multi-person pharmacy teams than building a stand-alone technician training program.

PTU also offers a low-impact, retail-pharmacy-only program for those organizations that require less investment to meet state-specific standards, and it is one of the only online technician training programs that supports or exceeds the requirements for technician training in 50 states, including Washington D.C. PTU supports employer-designed training curriculums to allow organizations to "right-size" training in accordance with the state requirements where operated.

About Therapeutic Research Center (TRC)

TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter, Nurse's Letter and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 500 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

