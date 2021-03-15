Treasure Investments Corp & Foundry Michelangelo to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021

BATTLE GROUND, Wash., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Investments Corp & Foundry Michelangelo, "The Source for the World's Greatest Fine Art Masterpieces," is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021. The live Emerging Growth Conference is an interactive online event that will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to learn about the company and interact with the Company's Founder, Mark Russo.

Treasure Investments Corp & Foundry Michelangelo creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments producing works in several mediums, particularly focused on the bronze, pure silver, and gold editions. The company's master mold collection spans several periods, contains over 2,000 original molds and boasts works representing more than 230 artists.

Mr. Russo will present from the Treasure Investments Corp Museum Showroom located at their Headquarters in Battle Ground, WA and subsequently conduct a Q & A session at the end of the presentation. Should your questions not be answered in the allotted presentation time or you would like a direct follow up conversation, contact Michael Sheppard, Director of Investor Relations at 615-400-1099 or simply email [email protected] with your inquiry and Mr. Sheppard will follow-up with you personally to address all questions.

Treasure Investments Corp dba Foundry Michelangelo will be presenting at 10:30-11:15am Eastern time for 45 minutes.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on FoundryMichelangelo.com and EmergingGrowth.com. Access to the full presentation video will be made available following the conference.

Treasure Investments Corp & Foundry Michelangelo is also pleased to announce that the company will begin reengaging at live, in person events with exhibits at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, AZ March 20-27; The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show in Portland, OR March 24-28; and FreedomFest in Mount Rushmore, SD July 21-24. For more information and links to register for these conferences, click here:

https://foundrymichelangelo.com/in-the-know

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

