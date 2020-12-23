Treasury Awards ICD for Bringing ESG Insights to Short-Term Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The treasury industry recognized ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, with a TMI magazine Treasury4Good 2020 award for Best CSR/ESG Thought Leadership Campaign. ICD's award-winning campaign brought together pioneering ESG experts and fund managers in a series of webinars to educate treasury investment managers on ESG history, standards and criteria used by fund companies for short-term investments.

"ESG was a hot topic in 2020 before the pandemic hit, and we believe interest will continue as the world marches toward recovery," says ICD Chief Marketing Officer Justin Brimfield. "The COVID-19 crisis has focused the world on the importance of environment, social responsibility and governance, and we don't see companies letting up on their interest in investing in ESG products in the short-term investments space." ICD canvassed treasury professionals at the beginning and at the end of 2020 and found interest remained constant with 32% of survey respondents saying that they foresee their organizations investing in ESG products in the next 12 months.

"The judges were particularly impressed with how ICD has gone further than its leading-edge technology offering to provide support to the wider treasury community through its regular insights and thought leadership," says Robin Page, publisher of TMI.

The four-part ICD Insight 2020 webinar series, "ESG For Short Term Investing," comprised the following:



As an independent portal provider, ICD delivers unbiased access to a wide selection of investment products, market expertise, and intuitive technology, along with a unique, high-touch approach to service. It serves more than 400 treasury organizations across 65 industries and 43 countries.

TMI's Treasury4Good Awards program is dedicate to corporate treasury teams, banks, and vendors making a difference to their organization's sustainable growth and the world around them. According to TMI, the Treasury4Good Awards were the first of their kind to be launched in the treasury industry.

For more information about ICD, visit icdportal.com or contact [email protected].

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 300 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

ICD Media Contact

Zoe Sochor

+1 646.581.3277 [email protected]

SOURCE ICD

Related Links

https://icdportal.info

