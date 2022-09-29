Treasury Prime Partners with Bangor Savings Bank to Expand Network

Maine-based community bank with over $7 billion in assets to provide award-winning Banking-as-a-Service offering to the financial services industry

SAN FRANCISCO and BANGOR, Maine, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a partnership with Bangor Savings Bank to deliver its award-winning BaaS offerings to the bank and companies it partners with in the financial services industry.

By partnering with Treasury Prime, Bangor Savings Bank will be able to work with businesses to allow them to embed financial services into their platforms. For the Bank, this translates into expanded revenue opportunities and low-cost deposits. The addition of Bangor Savings Bank brings the total banks in the Treasury Prime bank network to 14, a key differentiator in the crowded BaaS market.

"Bangor Savings Bank's long-held culture of innovation and deep technical experience makes them an ideal partner. By adding Bangor Savings to our one-of-a-kind network of banks, we'll be able to help them quickly and cost-effectively support financial service partners" said Chris Dean, co-founder and CEO of Treasury Prime. "For enterprises, this partnership means even greater flexibility as they look to innovate and scale."

Bangor Savings Bank is one of first banks on the Jack Henry core to leverage Treasury Prime's BaaS offerings. News of this partnership comes just days after Treasury Prime announced similar relationships with another Jack Henry core bank, FB Financial Corp (FirstBank) and Third Coast Bank.

"We are thrilled to be part of the fintech movement and support the innovation and value they provide, while playing a vital part to ensure their success," said Jamey Doughty, Chief Innovation Officer of Bangor Savings Bank. "Through this relationship the Bank can further support the good work of these financial partners by providing them with banking services to have an even broader community impact through their efforts."

‍ About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile Banking as a Service (BaaS) products, Treasury Prime enables fintechs, banks and corporate partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps fintechs with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to extend their boundaries, helping to grow topline revenue and lower the cost of deposits. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank, with more than $7 billion in assets, offers retail banking to consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 170th year and currently has more than 65 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business and/or loan production offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Bangor Savings Bank and The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation have invested more than $3.4 million into the community in the form of sponsorships, grants, and partnership initiatives last year. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal opportunity employer and can be found on the Web at www.bangor.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

