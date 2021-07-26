Treat Your Pup with New Dunkin'-Inspired BARK Dog Toys and "Cup for Pup" Treats

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, dogs are in for a treat as Dunkin'-themed dog toys are back and better than ever. Today, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation and The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) ("BARK"), the maker of BarkBox, announced a second collaboration featuring two "pawsome" new dog toys sure to give your four-legged friend the zoomies, including a treat-dispensing Dunkin' coffee cup and a Dunkin' donut and bag. The dog toys will be available beginning July 26 at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide, while supplies last, both supporting the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation.

When Dunkin' fans grab a BARK toy for their pup, they will be supporting the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness. Each BARK toy is available only by making a donation to the Foundation to help bring joy to kids who need it most, and while supplies last. For a $12 donation at participating restaurants, guests will receive the plush Dunkin' coffee cup dog toy which is crinkly and packed with squeakers and includes a small tab at the top that "pawrents" can lift to hide treats inside for hours of fun and stimulation. For a $15 donation, guests will receive a Dunkin' Domutt To-Go 2-in-1 toy, and dog parents can hide treats inside the crazy crinkle to-go bag, with a plush strawberry frosted donut topped with extra sprinkles and filled with squeakers.

BARK toys are known for being bright, durable, and perfect for dogs of all ages and sizes, and these sweet toys are no exception. On August 26, dog parents can get these limited-edition toys through BARKShop.com, and BarkBox and Super Chewer subscribers can get their paws on the toys as add-ons to their monthly box through Add-to-Box.

There's even more for furry BFFs to celebrate with Dunkin's new Cup for Pup. Available on August 4, guests who bring their four-legged friends with them on their Dunkin' run can donate $1 to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation and receive a Cup for Pup as a thank you. This delightful treat features a 4 oz whipped cream delight in a cup, specially sized for a doggie snout.

"There is a continued need to raise awareness and funding for children battling hunger or illness, and at Dunkin' we are always looking for meaningful opportunities to support this issue," said Karen Raskopf, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "As dogs bring us all so much joy in our lives, this BARK partnership and the one day Cup for Pup program celebrate our precious companions while providing an opportunity for our guests to help us raise significant funds for children in need.

Last year's BARK and Dunkin' collaboration raised more than $1.8 million for Foundation programs like Dogs for Joy, introduced in 2018 to bring full-time service dogs to children's hospitals. The dogs bring joy, ease anxiety, and reduce stress for kids battling illness and their families. To date, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has funded 26 service dogs at 15 hospitals, impacting hundreds of thousands of young patients.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission is to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. It has granted more than $30 million since its inception in 2006 and will grant $7 million this year. To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.

