Treat Yourself To A Planet Fitness Membership Without The Tricks For Only $1 Down, And Then $10 A Month, With No Commitment

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., is welcoming all ghouls and gals to join the Judgement Free Zone® for a scary-good deal. From Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 11, all new members can sign up for just $1 down, then $10 a month with no commitment at any of Planet Fitness' more than 1,800 clubs throughout the United States.

"We encourage you to take advantage of this limited time offer to join Planet Fitness and come see what our spacious, clean, and comfortable environment is all about," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "Planet Fitness is all about its zero-pressure environment and welcoming people of all fitness levels to reach their goals. For members looking for guidance or additional instruction, they can take advantage of our free small group fitness training anytime taught by our PE@PF certified trainers."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully-equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®* membership for $22.99 a month includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs.' Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

###

*Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

