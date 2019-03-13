Trécé Accelerates Growth with East Coast Research and Technical Support Capacity

ADAIR, Okla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trécé Inc., a leading American manufacturer of pheromone-based insect monitoring systems and mating disruption products, announced moves aimed at enhancing the development and introduction of new products to aid U.S. East-Coast growers.

This included hiring two entomologists focused on Eastern states and R&D, and the rollout of pest-control products for pome and stone fruit crops grown nationally.

"Trécé's Oklahoma and West Coast-based researchers and product development teams have done an excellent job of fielding state-of-art insect monitoring and control products to serve growers across the United States," said Bill Lingren, Trécé founder and chief executive officer. "Our latest hiring initiative now will situate and/or focus additional expertise in the East to broaden our research capacity, and add another regional dimension to our R&D."

Both new entomologists have USDA backgrounds.

Danielle M. Kirkpatrick , Ph.D ., a post-doctoral research entomologist, will serve as global technical support specialist. Kirkpatrick has extensive background in pome and stone fruit pest management, including work on spotted wing drosophila at Michigan State University . She also conducted research on mating disruption of codling moth in apple orchards, and has researched brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) behavior at the USDA-ARS Appalachian Fruit Research Station in Kearneysville, W.V.

Brent Short , also an entomologist at the Kearneysville facility, will serve as Eastern Technical Representative. Short planned and coordinated experiments to monitor and manage BMSB in tree fruit, and conducted research and experiments focused on management of spotted wing drosophila. He also coordinated national and international research with university, government and industry collaborators.

Trécé announced the roll-out of four new products:

CIDETRAK CMDA+OFM MESO - disrupts mating of codling moth (male and female) and oriental fruit moth in apples and pears.

CIDETRAK CMDA+LR Dual MESO - disrupts mating of codling moth and leafrollers in apples and pears.

CIDETRAK CMDA COMBO PP - disrupts mating of male and female codling moth in apples and pears.

PHEROCON OFM COMBO - captures male and female oriental fruit moth alike, versus males only with pheromone alone.

About Trécé Incorporated: Established in 1984, Trécé is a leading American innovator focuses on customer needs, growing through development, manufacturing and marketing of insect pheromone and kairomone-based products, which benefit food production and the environment, while creating net economic welfare for its customers, company employees, local and global communities. For more information, visit www.trece.com.



