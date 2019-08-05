Trecora Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Our second quarter's performance demonstrates our ability to increase earnings and achieve strong cash flow, when we execute well. As we strive towards positive and sustainable operational and financial performance, I am pleased with the current results, specifically in our Specialty Petrochemicals business. Driven by solid operational reliability and cost control, the Company was able to exceed first quarter 2019 results, despite approximately $4 million of headwinds in our P&L attributable to higher feedstock costs. This resulted in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, which compares to $8.4 million in first quarter 2019 and $6.2 million in second quarter 2018, a 49% increase," said Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Enhanced safety, running our assets reliably across our operations, delivering on productivity initiatives, and executing on key projects according to plan, all while meeting the high quality expectations of our customers, will continue to be the key drivers to improve our results. While we have further work to do, I am very encouraged by the advances made thus far," Mr. Quarles added.

Mr. Quarles concluded, "Our process to monetize our ownership in AMAK, which had second quarter EBITDA of $7.3 million, continues to advance and, simultaneously, AMAK continues to make progress in throughput rates, concentrate quality and recoveries. In addition, the Guyan gold project is proceeding on schedule and on budget for a second half 2020 startup. Once complete, the project should significantly add to AMAK's earnings and cash flow."

Sami Ahmad, Trecora's Chief Financial Officer stated, "In the second quarter, prime products sales volume of 17.7 million gallons was virtually unchanged from first quarter 2019. Healthy demand from polyethylene and polyurethane markets offset lower sales to the Canadian Oil Sands. In addition, margins for by-products improved from the first quarter due to continued reliable operation of the Advanced Reformer unit and higher by-product prices compared to the first quarter. Strong operating cash flow in the quarter allowed for meaningful debt reduction of $5.1 million. We further reduced debt by an additional $4 million in July, bringing our total outstanding debt to approximately $94 million. Looking ahead, our focus continues to be the safe and reliable operation of our plants, the quality of our products, strong cost management and continued debt reduction."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $2.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share1, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share2, in the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the second quarter includes the impact of equity in losses from AMAK of $0.1 million. Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share1, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share2, in the second quarter 2018.

Total revenue in the second quarter was $69.4 million compared to $68.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to an 8.7% increase in Specialty Petrochemicals sales volume, partially offset by a 4.0% decline in average selling prices, which was mainly due to lower feedstock costs. Revenues from processing declined as compared to the second quarter of 2018 due to the termination of a contract in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit in the second quarter was $10.6 million, or 15.2% of total revenues, compared to $8.1 million, or 12.0% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2018. Operating income in the second quarter was $4.3 million compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. The improved margins were primarily driven by lower feedstock costs, operation of the Advanced Reformer unit and lower labor costs as a result of the cost reduction program implemented in December 2018.

Specialty Petrochemicals

Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the second quarter was 21.4 million gallons, compared to 22.5 million gallons in the first quarter of 2019 and 19.7 million gallons in the second quarter of 2018. Prime product volume in the second quarter was 17.7 million gallons, compared to 17.6 million gallons in the first quarter of 2019 and 16.1 million gallons in the second quarter of 2018. By-product sales volume was 3.7 million gallons in second quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Petrochemicals in the second quarter was $9.9 million compared to $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply THREE MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2019 2018 % Change Product sales $58,583 $56,135 4% Processing fees 1,527 1,685 (9%) Gross revenues $60,110 $57,820 4% Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 10,028 6,095 65% Operating profit 7,104 4,440 60% Net profit before taxes 6,375 3,859 65% Depreciation and amortization 2,925 1,655 77% Adjusted EBITDA 9,853 6,125 61% Capital expenditures 1,461 3,529 (59%)

Specialty Waxes

Specialty Waxes net loss was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Specialty Waxes generated revenues of approximately $9.3 million in the second quarter, a $1.0 million increase from the first quarter of 2019, and a $1.0 million decrease from the second quarter of 2018. Revenue included $6.7 million of wax product sales and $2.5 million of processing revenues. Wax sales volumes decreased approximately 5.6% from second quarter 2018 due to disruptions of wax feed supply from our suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Waxes in the second quarter was $0.7 million compared to $(0.9) million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply THREE MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2019 2018 % Change Product sales $6,745 $7,434 (9%) Processing fees 2,516 2,852 (12%) Gross revenues $9,261 $10,286 (10%) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 766 1,164 (34%) Operating loss (633) (201) 215% Net loss before taxes (1,013) (506) 100% Depreciation and amortization 1,399 1,365 2% Adjusted EBITDA 734 1,140 (36%) Capital expenditures 426 877 (51%)

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company ("AMAK")

AMAK had a net loss of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. AMAK's sales revenue was $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 5.5% compared to the second quarter of 2018. AMAK's EBITDA was $7.3 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decline in EBITDA was primarily due to increased cost of sales resulting from a change in inventory valuation methodology and one-time non-recurring expenses. Trecora reported equity in losses of approximately $0.1 million dollars in the second quarter of 2019 compared to equity in earnings of approximately $0.2 million in second quarter of 2018.

Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results

Net income in the first half of 2019 was $4.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share3, compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share4, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted Net Income in the first half of 2019 was $4.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share3 compared to Adjusted Net Income of $4.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share4, for the same period in 2018. Net income in the first half of 2019 includes the impact of equity in losses from AMAK of $0.2 million.

Total revenue in the first half of 2019 was $134.5 million, compared to $139.8 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 3.8%. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average selling price of Specialty Petrochemicals products of 4.0% and lower Specialty Petrochemicals processing revenue of $0.8 million. These two factors were partially offset by a 2.1% increase in Specialty Petrochemicals sales volume.

Gross profit in the first half of 2019 was $20.6 million, or 15.3% of total revenues, compared to $18.3 million, or 13.1% of total revenues, for the same period in 2018. Operating income in the first half of 2019 was $8.1 million, compared to operating income of $7.0 million for the same period in 2018. The improved margins were primarily driven by lower feedstock costs, operation of the Advanced Reformer unit and lower labor costs as a result of the cost reduction program implemented in December 2018.

Specialty Petrochemicals

Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $10.8 million in the first half of 2019, compared to net income of $7.9 million for the same period in 2018. Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the first half of 2019 was 43.9 million gallons, compared to 43.0 million gallons for the same period in 2018. Prime product volume in the first half of 2019 was 35.4 million gallons, compared to 33.7 million gallons in the same period 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Petrochemicals in the first half of 2019 increased 46% to $21.3 million, compared to $14.5 million for the same period in 2018.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2019 2018 % Change Product sales $114,073 $116,420 (2%) Processing fees 2,910 3,713 (22%) Gross revenues $116,983 $120,133 (3%) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 21,435 14,488 48% Operating profit 15,437 11,119 39% Net profit before taxes 13,510 9,913 36% Depreciation and amortization 5,999 3,369 78% Adjusted EBITDA 21,258 14,515 46% Capital expenditures 2,839 13,812 (79%)

Specialty Waxes

Specialty Waxes had a net loss of $3.6 million in the first half of 2019 compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the same period in 2018. Specialty Waxes had revenues of $17.5 million in the first half of 2019, an 11.8% decrease from the same period of 2018. Revenues included $12.7 million of wax product sales and $4.8 million of processing revenues. Wax sales volumes in the first half of 2019 decreased approximately 11.2% from the same period 2018 due to the planned maintenance turnaround in the first quarter of 2019 along with disruptions of wax feed supply from our suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Waxes in the first half of 2019 was $(0.2) million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2018.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2019 2018 % Change Product sales $12,748 $13,817 (8%) Processing fees 4,795 6,064 (21%) Gross revenues $17,543 $19,881 (12%) Operating profit (loss) before depreciation and amortization (83) 1,554 (105%) Operating loss (2,830) (1,115) 154% Net loss before taxes (3,552) (1,687) 111% Depreciation and amortization 2,747 2,669 3% Adjusted EBITDA (154) 1,519 (110%) Capital expenditures 935 1,622 (42%)

AMAK

AMAK had a net loss of $2.5 million in the first half of 2019, compared with a net loss of $0.6 million in the first half of 2018. Revenue was $41.2 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of 22.8% compared to the first half of 2018. EBITDA was $14.4 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $16.1 million in the first half of 2018. The year-over-year decline in EBITDA was primarily due to increased cost of sales resulting from a change in inventory valuation methodology and one-time non-recurring expenses. Trecora reported equity in losses of approximately $0.2 million dollars in the first half of 2019 compared to equity in earnings of approximately $0.5 million in the first half of 2018.

Earnings Call

Tomorrow's conference call and presentation slides will be simulcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/opeg46ub. A replay of the call will also be available through the same link.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 10:00 am Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should call +1-866-417-5724 or +1-409-217-8234 if calling internationally, using the conference ID 5585897. To listen to the playback, please call 1-855-859-2056 if calling within the United States or 1-404-537-3406 if calling internationally. Use pin number 5585897 for the replay.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes the use of both U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes certain financial measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. The Company believes that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. These measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results under GAAP.

These non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables below entitled Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (benefit) including derivative gains and losses, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus share-based compensation, plus restructuring and severance expenses, plus losses on extinguishment of debt, plus or minus equity in AMAK's earnings and losses or gains from equity issuances, and plus or minus gains or losses on acquisitions. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss): We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) plus or minus tax effected equity in AMAK's earnings and losses, minus tax effected restructuring and severance expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of the Company's management for future operations and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "contemplates," "proposes," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "continue," "intend," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions, including, but not limited to: expectations regarding future market trends; expectations regarding our intention to monetize our ownership in AMAK; and expectations regarding the timing and completion of AMAK's Guyan gold project and its impact on AMAK's financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions domestically and internationally; insufficient cash flows from operating activities; difficulties in obtaining financing on favorable conditions, or at all; outstanding debt and other financial and legal obligations; lawsuits; competition; industry cycles; feedstock, product and mineral prices; feedstock availability; technological developments; regulatory changes; environmental matters; foreign government instability; foreign legal and political concepts; foreign currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, including but not limited to "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" therein, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. In addition, to the extent any inconsistency or conflict exists between the information included in this press release and the information included in our prior releases, reports and other filings with the SEC, the information contained in this press release updates and supersedes such information. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.3% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

1 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding.

2 Based on 25.0 million shares outstanding.

3 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding.

4 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding.

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2018 ASSETS

(thousands of dollars, except par value) Current Assets







Cash

$ 4,325

$ 6,735 Trade receivables, net

30,518

27,112 Inventories

15,295

16,539 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,951

4,664 Taxes receivable

182

182 Total current assets

54,271

55,232









Plant, pipeline and equipment,net

191,528

194,657









Goodwill

21,798

21,798 Intangible assets, net

18,016

18,947 Investment in AMAK

37,265

38,746 Operating lease assets, net

15,197

0 Mineral properties in the United States

558

588









TOTAL ASSETS

338,633

329,968 LIABILITIES







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

11,159

19,106 Accrued liabilities

5,416

5,439 Current portion of long-term debt

4,194

4,194 Current portion of operating lease

3,412

0 Current portion of other liabilities

850

752 Total current liabilities

25,031

29,491









Long-term debt, net of current portion

94,191

98,288 Operating lease, net of current portion

11,784

0 Other liabilities, net of current portion

1,047

1,352 Deferred income taxes

16,623

15,676 Total liabilities

148,676

144,807









EQUITY







Common stock‑authorized 40 million shares of $0.10 par value; issued 24.7 million and 24.6 million in 2019 and 2018 and outstanding 24.7 million and 24.6 million shares in 2019 and 2018, respectively

2,472

2,463 Additional paid-in capital

58,920

58,294 Common stock in treasury, at cost

(2)

(8) Retained earnings

128,278

124,123 Total Trecora Resources Stockholders' Equity

189,668

184,872 Noncontrolling Interest

289

289 Total equity

189,957

185,161









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

338,633

329,968

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) REVENUES















Specialty Petrochemical and Product Sales

$ 65,329

$ 63,569

$ 126,822

$ 130,268 Processing Fees

4,042

4,537

7,704

9,579



69,371

68,106

134,526

139,847

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Cost of Sales and Processing















(including depreciation and amortization of $4,128, $2,837, $8,357 and $5,667, respectively)

58,806

59,964

113,888

121,565

















GROSS PROFIT

10,565

8,142

20,638

18,282

















GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES















General and Administrative

6,081

4,554

12,131

10,889 Depreciation

208

191

421

387



6,289

4,745

12,552

11,276

















OPERATING INCOME

4,276

3,397

8,086

7,006

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest Income

0

14

5

21 Interest Expense

(1,401)

(815)

(2,900)

(1,693) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of AMAK

(91)

228

(150)

458 Miscellaneous Expense

284

(13)

256

(39)



(1,208)

(586)

(2,789)

(1,253)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,068

2,811

5,297

5,753

















INCOME TAX EXPENSE

664

596

1,142

1,186

















NET INCOME

2,404

2,215

4,155

4,567

















NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

0

0

0

0

















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRECORA RESOURCES

2,404

2,215

4,155

4,567

















Basic Earnings per Common Share















Net Income Attributable to Trecora Resources (dollars)

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

$ 0.17

$ 0.19

















Basic Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

24,696

24,370

24,675

24,354

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share















Net Income Attributable to Trecora Resources (dollars)

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

$ 0.17

$ 0.18

















Diluted Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

25,091

25,014

25,089

25,119

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES(1)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (thousands of dollars; rounding may apply)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

6/30/2019

6/30/2018

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,666 $ (1,013) $ (1,249) $ 2,404

$ 2,928 $ (506) $ (207) $ 2,215 Interest 1,053 347 1 1,401

612 281 (78) 815 Taxes 1,209 0 (545) 664

930 0 (334) 596 Depreciation and amortization 172 24 12 208

161 22 8 191 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 2,753 1,375 0 4,128

1,494 1,343 0 2,837 EBITDA 9,853 733 (1,781) 8,805

6,125 1,140 (611) 6,654 Share based compensation 0 0 345 345

0 0 (220) (220) Equity in (earnings) losses of AMAK 0 0 91 91

0 0 (228) (228) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,853 $ 733 $ (1,345) $ 9,241

$ 6,125 $ 1,140 $ (1,059) $ 6,206



















Revenue 60,110 9,261 - 69,371

57,820 10,286 - 68,106 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.4% 7.9%

13.3%

10.6% 11.1%

9.1%





















SIX MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

6/30/2019

6/30/2018

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 10,808 $ (3,552) $ (3,101) $ 4,155

$ 7,898 $ (1,687) $ (1,644) $ 4,567 Interest 2,248 651 1 2,900

1,233 537 (77) 1,693 Taxes 2,203 0 (1,061) 1,142

2,015 0 (829) 1,186 Depreciation and amortization 341 48 32 421

327 44 16 387 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 5,658 2,699 0 8,357

3,042 2,625 0 5,667 EBITDA 21,258 (154) (4,129) 16,975

14,515 1,519 (2,534) 13,500 Share based compensation 0 0 558 558

0 0 372 372 Equity in (earnings) losses of AMAK 0 0 150 150

0 0 (458) (458) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,258 $ (154) $ (3,421) $ 17,683

$ 14,515 $ 1,519 $ (2,620) $ 13,414



















Revenue 116,983 17,543 - 134,526

120,132 19,881 (166) 139,847 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.2% (0.9%)

13.1%

12.1% 7.6%

9.6%



THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

6/30/2019 6/30/2018

6/30/2019 6/30/2018

(thousands of dollars)











AMAK Net Loss $ (1,292) $ (326)

$ (2,475) $ (645)











Finance and interest expense 448 388

893 785 Depreciation and amortization 7,746 8,281

15,070 15,982 Zakat and income tax expense 366 0

888 0 EBITDA $ 7,268 $ 8,343

$ 14,376 $ 16,121

Adjusted Net Income and Estimated EPS Impact (thousands of dollars, except per share amounts; rounding may apply)

















THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income $ 2,404

$ 2,215

$ 4,155

$ 4,567















Equity in losses (earnings) of AMAK 91

(228)

150

(458) Tax (expense) benefit at statutory rate of 21% (19)

48

(32)

96 Tax effected adjustments 72

(180)

118

(362) Adjusted Net Income $ 2,476

$ 2,035

$ 4,273

$ 4,205 Diluted weighted average number of shares 25,091

25,014

25,089

25,119















Estimated effect on diluted EPS $ (0.00)

$ 0.01

$ (0.00)

$ 0.01 (tax effected adjustments/diluted weighted average number of shares)













































(1) This press release includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accorance with GAAP.

