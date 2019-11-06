Trecora Resources Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Operational reliability, disciplined cost control and solid execution drove the Company's third quarter 2019 results, yielding net income from continuing operations of $1.6 million compared to net loss from continuing operations of $(0.7) million in third quarter 2018 and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $6.9 million compared to $4.9 million in the same period last year," said Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"On top of the improved operating results, we recently announced a definitive agreement to sell our entire stake in Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or "AMAK", for $70 million in gross proceeds, with an expected close later in the fourth quarter and subject to government approvals and other closing conditions. Upon close, we will have delivered on our commitment to monetize this asset which will enable us to significantly reduce our debt. Further, what will remain after the completion of this transaction, is a Company with a singular focus on improving our operating businesses, a solid balance sheet and financial flexibility to create shareholder value," Mr. Quarles added.

Sami Ahmad, Trecora's Chief Financial Officer stated, "Consolidated gross margin improved to 15.3% in the third quarter 2019 from 9.3% in the third quarter 2018. This margin improvement was a result of lower feedstock costs, lower operating expenses and improved plant operations, specifically in our Specialty Petrochemicals segment, which saw its gross margins improve from 10.3% in third quarter 2018 to 18.9% in third quarter 2019. Year-to-date consolidated gross margin was 15.3%, a sharp improvement from 11.8% in the same period last year. Strong operating cash flow in the quarter allowed for meaningful debt reduction of $9.0 million. We further reduced debt by an additional $5 million in October bringing our total outstanding debt to approximately $84 million."

Mr. Quarles concluded, "Looking ahead, our focus continues to be the safe and reliable operation of our plants, the quality of our products, and disciplined management of costs and capital expenditures. We expect fourth quarter results to be impacted by typical seasonal demand patterns and from a weather event on October 29th at our Silsbee facility which resulted in damage to one of our feedstock storage tanks and a shutdown of the plant. We expect some loss of sales volumes and recovery costs."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net income from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2019 was $1.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share1, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $(0.7) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share2, in the third quarter of 2018.

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $62.7 million compared to $73.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. This year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a 4.8% decrease in Specialty Petrochemicals sales volume and a 9.2% decline in average selling prices, which was primarily due to lower feedstock costs. Revenues from processing declined as compared to the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to the termination of a contract in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 was $9.6 million, or 15.3% of total revenues, compared to $6.8 million, or 9.3% of total revenues, in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income in the third quarter of 2019 was $3.0 million compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. The improved margins were primarily driven by lower feedstock costs, operation of the Advanced Reformer unit and lower labor costs as a result of the cost reduction program implemented in December 2018.

Specialty Petrochemicals

Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the third quarter of 2019 was 20.5 million gallons, compared to 21.4 million gallons in the second quarter of 2019 and 21.6 million gallons in the third quarter of 2018.

Prime product volume in the third quarter of 2019 was 16.4 million gallons, compared to 17.7 million gallons in the second quarter of 2019 and 17.0 million gallons in the third quarter of 2018. By-product sales volume was 4.1 million gallons in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Petrochemicals in the third quarter of 2019 was $9.9 million compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply THREE MONTHS

ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2019 2018 % Change Product sales $53,277 $61,675 (14%) Processing fees 1,208 2,056 (41%) Gross revenues $54,485 $63,731 (15%) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 10,414 6,167 69% Operating profit 7,448 3,516 112% Net profit before taxes 6,583 2,561 157% Depreciation and amortization 1,900 2,651 (28%) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 9.876 6,186 60% Capital expenditures 2,163 2,562 (16%)

Specialty Waxes

Specialty Waxes net loss was $(2.1) million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $(1.2) million in the third quarter of 2018. Specialty Waxes generated revenues of approximately $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, a $1.0 million decrease from the second quarter of 2019, and a $1.5 million decrease from the third quarter of 2018. Revenue included $5.8 million of wax product sales and $2.4 million of processing revenues. Wax sales volumes decreased approximately 4.5% from third quarter 2018 due to disruptions of wax feed supply from our suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Waxes in the third quarter of 2019 was $(0.2) million compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply THREE MONTHS

ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,





2019 2018 % Change Product sales $5,834 $6,938 (16%) Processing fees 2,396 2,799 (14%) Gross revenues $8,230 $9,737 (15%) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (260) 415 (163%) Operating loss (1,808) (936) 93% Net loss before taxes (2,071) (1,239) 67% Depreciation and amortization 1,548 1,351 15% Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (207) 377 (155%) Capital expenditures 361 1,094 (67%)

Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results

Net income from continuing operations in the first nine months of 2019 was $5.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share3, compared to net income from continuing operations of $3.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share4, for the same period in 2018.

Total revenue in the first nine months of 2019 was $197.2 million, compared to $213.3 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 7.5%. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average selling price of Specialty Petrochemicals products of 5.8% and lower Specialty Petrochemicals processing revenue of $1.7 million.

Gross profit in the first nine months of 2019 was $30.2 million, or 15.3% of total revenues, compared to $25.1 million, or 11.8% of total revenues, for the same period in 2018. Operating income in the first nine months of 2019 was $11.0 million, compared to operating income of $7.3 million for the same period in 2018. The improved margins were primarily driven by lower feedstock costs, operation of the Advanced Reformer unit and lower labor costs as a result of the cost reduction program implemented in December 2018.

Specialty Petrochemicals

Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $17.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to net income of $10.4 million for the same period in 2018. Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the first nine months of 2019 was 64.4 million gallons, compared to 64.6 million gallons for the same period in 2018. Prime product volume in the first nine months of 2019 was 51.8 million gallons, compared to 50.7 million gallons in the same period 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Petrochemicals in the first nine months of 2019 increased 50% to $31.1 million, compared to $20.7 million for the same period in 2018.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply NINE MONTHS

ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2019 2018 % Change Product sales $167,351 $178,094 (6%) Processing fees 4,117 5,769 (29%) Gross revenues $171,468 $183,863 (7%) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 31,849 20,655 54% Operating profit 22,885 14,635 56% Net profit before taxes 22,093 12,474 61% Depreciation and amortization 7,899 6,020 31% Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 31,134 20,701 50% Capital expenditures 5,002 16,374 (69%)

Specialty Waxes

Specialty Waxes had a net loss of $(5.6) million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to a net loss of $(2.9) million for the same period in 2018. Specialty Waxes had revenues of $25.8 million in the first nine months of 2019, a 13.0% decrease from the same period of 2018. Revenues included $18.6 million of wax product sales and $7.2 million of processing revenues. Wax sales volumes in the first nine months of 2019 decreased approximately 9.1% from the same period 2018 due to the planned maintenance turnaround at our Pasadena facility in the first quarter of 2019, along with disruptions of wax feed supply from our suppliers which constrained production. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Waxes in the first nine months of 2019 was $(0.4) million, compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2018.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,





2019 2018 % Change Product sales $18,582 $20,755 (10%) Processing fees 7,191 8,863 (19%) Gross revenues $25,773 $29,618 (13%) Operating profit (loss) before depreciation and amortization (343) 1,969 (117%) Operating loss (4,638) (2,051) 126% Net loss before taxes (5,623) (2,926) 92% Depreciation and amortization 4,295 4,020 7% Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (361) 1,896 (119%) Capital expenditures 1,296 2,716 (52%)

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes the use of both U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes certain financial measures, such as EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. The Company believes that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. These measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results under GAAP.

These non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables below entitled Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures.

EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations: We define EBITDA from continuing operations as net income from continuing operations plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as EBITDA from continuing operations plus stock-based compensation, plus restructuring and severance expenses, plus losses on extinguishment of debt, and plus or minus gains or losses on acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of the Company's management for future operations and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "contemplates," "proposes," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "continue," "intend," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions, including, but not limited to: expectations regarding future market trends; expectations regarding our future strategic focuses and 2019 financial performance; and expectations regarding the consummation of the sale of our stake in AMAK and the use of proceeds therefrom, including the realization of expected benefits to the Company from the application of such proceeds.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions domestically and internationally; insufficient cash flows from operating activities; difficulties in obtaining financing on favorable conditions, or at all; outstanding debt and other financial and legal obligations; lawsuits; competition; industry cycles; feedstock, product and mineral prices; feedstock availability; technological developments; regulatory changes; environmental matters; foreign government instability; foreign legal and political concepts; foreign currency fluctuations; not completing, or not completely realizing the anticipated benefits from, the sale of our stake in AMAK; receipt and timing of necessary governmental approvals for the sale of our stake in AMAK; and other risks detailed in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, including but not limited to "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" therein, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. In addition, to the extent any inconsistency or conflict exists between the information included in this press release and the information included in our prior releases, reports and other filings with the SEC, the information contained in this press release updates and supersedes such information. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.3% owner of AMAK, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

1 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding. 2 Based on 25.2 million shares outstanding. 3 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding. 4 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding.

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























September 30,

2019

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2018 ASSETS

(thousands of dollars, except par value) Current Assets







Cash

$ 9,157

$ 6,735 Trade receivables, net

25,497

27,112 Inventories

13,285

16,539 Investment in AMAK (held-for-sale)

34,090

38,746 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,726

4,664 Taxes receivable

182

182 Total current assets

85,937

93,978









Plant, pipeline and equipment,net

190,345

194,657









Goodwill

21,798

21,798 Intangible assets, net

17,551

18,947 Operating lease assets, net

14,364

- Mineral properties in the United States

562

588









TOTAL ASSETS

330,557

329,968 LIABILITIES







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

10,203

19,106 Accrued liabilities

7,270

5,439 Current portion of long-term debt

4,194

4,194 Current portion of operating lease

3,247

- Current portion of other liabilities

1,011

752 Total current liabilities

25,925

29,491









Long-term debt, net of current portion

85,143

98,288 Operating lease, net of current portion

11,117

- Other liabilities, net of current portion

906

1,352 Deferred income taxes

16,646

15,676 Total liabilities

139,737

144,807









EQUITY







Common stock‑authorized 40 million shares of $0.10 par value; issued 24.7 million and 24.6 million in 2019 and 2018 and outstanding 24.7 million and 24.6 million shares in 2019 and 2018, respectively

2,472

2,463 Additional paid-in capital

59,202

58,294 Common stock in treasury, at cost

(2)

(8) Retained earnings

128,859

124,123 Total Trecora Resources Stockholders' Equity

190,531

184,872 Noncontrolling Interest

289

289 Total equity

190,820

185,161









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

330,557

329,968

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) REVENUES















Specialty Petrochemical and Product Sales

$ 59,111

$ 68,613

$ 185,933

$ 198,881 Processing Fees

3,604

4,803

11,308

14,382



62,715

73,416

197,241

213,263

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Cost of Sales and Processing















(including depreciation and amortization of $3,254, $3,813, $11,611 and $9,480, respectively)

53,148

66,574

167,036

188,139

















GROSS PROFIT

9,567

6,842

30,205

25,124

















GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES















General and Administrative

6,401

6,327

18,532

17,216 Depreciation

208

205

629

592



6,609

6,532

19,161

17,808

















OPERATING INCOME

2,958

310

11,044

7,316

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest Income

-

5

5

26 Interest Expense

(1,211)

(924)

(4,111)

(2,617) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

-

315

-

315 Miscellaneous Expense

74

(28)

330

(67)



(1,137)

(1,262)

(3,776)

(2,973)

















INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,821

(952)

7,268

4,343

















INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

238

(236)

1,412

854

















INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1,583

(716)

5,856

3,489

















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

1,002

893

1,120

531

















NET INCOME (LOSS)

581

(1,609)

4,736

2,958

















Basic Earnings per Common Share















Net income (loss) from continuing operations (dollars)

$ 0.06

$ (0.03)

$ 0.24

$ 0.14 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (dollars)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.05)

(0.02) Net income (loss) (dollars)

$ 0.02

$ (0.07)

$ 0.19

$ 0.12

















Basic Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

24,717

24,483

24,689

24,397

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share















Net income (loss) from continuing operations (dollars)

$ 0.06

$ (0.03)

$ 0.23

$ 0.14 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (dollars)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.02) Net income (loss) (dollars)

$ 0.02

$ (0.07)

$ 0.19

$ 0.12

















Diluted Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

25,053

25,175

25,077

25,138



















TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (thousands of dollars; rounding may apply)



Three months ended

Three months ended

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 6,278 $ (2,071) $ (3,626) $ 581

$ 2,504 $ (1,239) $ (2,874) $ (1,609) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - (1,002) (1,002)

- - (893) (893) Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ 6,278 $ (2,071) $ (2,624) $ 1,583

$ 2,504 $ (1,239) $ (1,981) $ (716) Interest 895 316 - 1,211

659 265 - 924 Taxes 803 - (565) 238

372 - (608) (236) Depreciation and amortization 171 24 13 208

165 24 16 205 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 1,729 1,524 1 3,254

2,486 1,327 - 3,813 EBITDA from continuing operations 9,876 (207) (3,175) 6,494

6,186 377 (2,573) 3,990 Share based compensation - - 415 415

- - 630 630 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - -

- - 315 315 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 9,876 $ (207) $ (2,760) $ 6,909

$ 6,186 $ 377 $ (1,628) $ 4,935



















Revenue 54,485 8,230 - 62,715

63,731 9,737 (52) 73,416





















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 17,086 $ (5,623) $ (6,727) $ 4,736

$ 10,402 $ (2,926) $ (4,518) $ 2,958 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - (1,120) (1,120)

- - (531) (531) Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ 17,086 $ (5,623) $ (5,607) $ 5,856

$ 10,402 $ (2,926) $ (3,987) $ 3,489 Interest 3,143 967 1 4,111

1,892 802 (77) 2,617 Taxes 3,006 - (1,594) 1,412

2,387 - (1,533) 854 Depreciation and amortization 512 72 45 629

492 68 32 592 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 7,387 4,223 1 11,611

5,528 3,952 - 9,480 EBITDA from continuing operations 31,134 (361) (7,154) 23,619

20,701 1,896 (5,565) 17,032 Share based compensation - - 973 973

- - 1,002 1,002 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - -

- - 315 315 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 31,134 $ (361) $ (6,181) $ 24,592

$ 20,701 $ 1,896 $ (4,248) $ 18,349



















Revenue 171,468 25,773 - 197,241

183,863 29,618 (218) 213,263

