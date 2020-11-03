Trecora Resources Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Executive Commentary

"The successful closing of the AMAK1 sale was a landmark event for our Company. The proceeds allowed us to pay down $31 million of debt, and increase our cash balance to nearly $52 million. Trecora's recent results and accomplishments reflect our fundamental resilience in spite of historical challenges. Our third quarter saw good recovery in sales volumes from the depressed business conditions in the second quarter, despite the impact of multiple hurricanes on our customers in the Gulf Coast," said Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"This has been a transformational year for Trecora. Earlier, we implemented a management system across the Company that prioritized and reinforced safety, reliable operations and accountability, all while advancing the sustainability of our assets. We have now developed a diversified and value generating portfolio of growth projects to deliver sustainable organic growth, requiring little capital. This has already resulted in value creation of $4 million in annualized incremental EBITDA in 2020, with expectations of further significant growth next year and thereafter," concluded Mr. Quarles.

Sami Ahmad, Trecora's Chief Financial Officer stated, "With the milestone divestiture of our non-core interest in AMAK completed, we have streamlined the company structure and narrowed our focus to specialty chemicals, all while dramatically reducing our credit facility leverage ratio to 1.6 times, thus enhancing our financial flexibility for growth.

"Third quarter results improved sequentially from the depressed levels in the second quarter. Specialty Petrochemicals sales volumes for the third quarter increased more than 16% from the second quarter but were down 13% from the same period last year. Third quarter demand for Specialty Petrochemicals sales were impacted by weakened markets, including durable goods such as automotive and construction and year-over-year results continued to be impacted by the effect on global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic," concluded Mr. Ahmad.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $22.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted share2, which includes the net gain from the sale of AMAK of $21.3 million, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share3, in the third quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share2, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share3, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations improved due to higher Specialty Waxes revenue and reduced corporate expenses, partially offset by lower sales volumes for prime products and by-products in our Specialty Petrochemicals segment, both of which were impacted by COVID-19.

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $47.7 million compared to $62.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. This 23.9% year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower selling prices resulting from the sharp decline in feedstock costs relative to the same period a year ago. In addition, gross revenue was reduced by lower sales volumes for prime products and by-products which were impacted by COVID-19.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was $8.5 million, or 17.7% of total revenues, compared to $9.6 million, or 15.3% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019. Operating income in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.5 million compared to operating income of $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Specialty Petrochemicals

Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the third quarter of 2020 was 17.9 million gallons, compared to 15.3 million gallons in the second quarter of 2020 and 20.5 million gallons in the third quarter of 2019. Sales volume of our Specialty Petrochemicals products decreased 12.9% year-over-year, due to lower sales to the polyethylene end-use markets as well as lower sales to Canadian oil sands customers. Sales to other end-use markets were also generally weaker compared to the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime product volume in the third quarter of 2020 was 14.7 million gallons, compared to 13.1 million gallons in the second quarter of 2020 and 16.4 million gallons in the third quarter of 2019. By-product sales volume was 3.1 million gallons in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Petrochemicals in the third quarter of 2020 was $8.5 million compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply THREE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2020 2019 % Change Product sales $37,580 $53,277 (29.5%) Processing fees 1,644 1,208 36.1% Gross revenues $39,224 $54,485 (28.0%) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 8,538 10,414 (18.0%) Operating profit 5,871 7,448 (21.2%) Net profit before taxes 5,311 6,583 (19.3%) Depreciation and amortization 2,667 1,900 40.3% Adjusted EBITDA 8,485 9,376 (9.5%) Capital expenditures 2,084 2,163 (3.6%)

Specialty Waxes

Specialty Waxes net loss was $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Specialty Waxes generated revenues of approximately $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, a $0.2 million increase from $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, and a $0.3 million increase from the third quarter of 2019. Revenue included approximately $6.0 million of wax product sales in the third quarter of 2020. Wax sales volumes increased approximately 2.0%, or nearly 0.2 million pounds, from the third quarter of 2019. Higher sales volumes in the third quarter of 2020 reflect no material disruptions to feed supply during the third quarter of 2020, as there were in third quarter of 2019.

Processing revenues, which were $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, increased 5.7%, or approximately $0.1 million, from the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Waxes in the third quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million compared to $(0.2) million in the third quarter of 2019.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply THREE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2020 2019 % Change Product sales $5,990 $5,834 2.7% Processing fees 2,533 2,396 5.7% Gross revenues $8,523 $8,230 3.6% Operating profit (loss) before depreciation and amortization 89 (260) 134.3% Operating loss (1,337) (1,808) 26.0% Net loss before taxes (1,293) (2,071) 37.5% Depreciation and amortization 1,427 1,548 (7.8%) Adjusted EBITDA 134 (207) 164.7% Capital expenditures 641 361 77.5%

Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results

Net income in the first nine months of 2020 was $31.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share4, which includes the net gain from the sale of AMAK of $26.2 million, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share5, in the first nine months of 2019. Net income from continuing operations in the first nine months of 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share4, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share5, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the first nine months of 2020 was $16.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $24.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Total revenue in the first nine months of 2020 was $150.5 million, compared to $197.2 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 23.7%. This decrease was primarily due to lower sales volumes for prime products and by-products as a result of COVID-19 and its general impact on the economy. A decrease in average selling prices resulting from a sharp decrease in feedstock costs also contributed to the revenue decline.

Gross profit in the first nine months of 2020 was $22.7 million, or 15.1% of total revenues, compared to $30.2 million, or 15.3% of total revenues, for the same period in 2019. Operating income in the first nine months of 2020 was $3.3 million, compared to operating income of $11.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Specialty Petrochemicals

Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $10.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to net income of $17.1 million for the same period in 2019. Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the first nine months of 2020 was 53.0 million gallons, compared to 64.4 million gallons for the same period in 2019. Prime product volume in the first nine months of 2020 was 44.0 million gallons, compared to 51.8 million gallons in the same period 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Petrochemicals in the first nine months of 2020 decreased 35.9% to $20.0 million, compared to $31.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2020 2019 % Change Product sales $119,202 $167,351 (28.8%) Processing fees 4,047 4,117 (1.7%) Gross revenues $123,249 $171,468 (28.1%) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization 20,002 31,849 (37.2%) Operating profit 12,097 22,885 (47.1%) Net profit before taxes 9,901 20,093 (50.7%) Depreciation and amortization 7,905 7,899 0.1% Adjusted EBITDA 19,956 31,134 (35.9%) Capital expenditures 9,067 5,002 81.3%

Specialty Waxes

Specialty Waxes net loss of $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to a net loss of $5.6 million for the same period in 2019. Specialty Waxes had revenues of $27.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 5.7% increase from the same period of 2019. Revenues included $18.3 million of wax product sales and $9.0 million of processing revenues. Wax sales volumes in the first nine months of 2020 increased approximately 3.3% from the same period 2019. In the first nine months of 2019, planned maintenance turnaround at our Pasadena facility, along with outages at multiple wax feed suppliers, constrained specialty wax production and thereby sales volumes. There were no material disruptions to feed supply during the first nine months of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Waxes in the first nine months of 2020 was $2.1 million, compared to $(0.4) million for the same period in 2019.

Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2020 2019 % Change Product sales $18,258 $18,582 (1.7%) Processing fees 8,981 7,191 24.9% Gross revenues $27,239 $25,773 5.7% Operating profit (loss) before depreciation and amortization 2,009 (343)) 686.3% Operating loss (2,084) (4,638) 55.1% Net loss before taxes (1,980) (5,623) 64.8% Depreciation and amortization 4,093 4,295 (4.7%) Adjusted EBITDA 2,130 (361) 690.7% Capital expenditures 1,242 1,296 (4.2%)

Outlook

"In the fourth quarter, we continue to see positive demand growth in most of our key markets. We anticipate our Specialty Petrochemicals prime product sales volumes to match pre-COVID levels in the fourth quarter. We are also seeing improved demand for waxes in our domestic market. However, the value for our by-products and the demand of custom processing services continue to be impacted by the dislocations associated with the COVID pandemic. The outlook into business conditions in 2021 is uncertain," stated Mr. Quarles.

Earnings Call

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes the use of both U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes certain financial measures, such as EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. The Company believes that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. These measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results under GAAP.

We define EBITDA from continuing operations as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as EBITDA from continuing operations plus share–based compensation, plus restructuring and severance expenses, plus impairment losses and plus or minus gains or losses on disposal of fixed assets.

These non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure for historical periods in the tables below entitled "Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures. However, the Company is unable to reconcile its expectations regarding Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021 to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements and information contained in this earnings press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of the Company's management for future operations and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates, "contemplates," "proposes," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "continue," "intend," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or our achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from historical results, any future results, or performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the impacts of general economic and financial conditions domestically and internationally; insufficient cash flows from operating activities; our ability to attract and retain key employees; feedstock, product and mineral prices; feedstock availability and our ability to access third party transportation; competition; industry cycles; natural disasters or other severe weather events, health epidemics and pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and terrorist attacks; our ability to consummate extraordinary transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, and realize the financial and strategic goals of such transactions; technological developments and our ability to maintain, expand and upgrade our facilities; regulatory changes; environmental matters; lawsuits; outstanding debt and other financial and legal obligations (including having to return the amounts borrowed under the Paycheck Protection Program or failing to qualify for forgiveness of such loans, in whole or in part); difficulties in obtaining additional financing on favorable conditions, or at all; local business risks in foreign countries, including civil unrest and military or political conflict, local regulatory and legal environments and foreign currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, including but not limited to, "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" therein, and under similar headings in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic may also affect our operating and financial results in a manner that is not presently known to us.

There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. In addition, to the extent any inconsistency or conflict exists between the information included in this report and the information included in our prior releases, reports and other filings with the SEC, the information contained in this report updates and supersedes such information.

Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

1 Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company 2 Based on 25.4 million shares outstanding 3 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding 4 Based on 25.2 million shares outstanding 5 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2019 ASSETS

(thousands of dollars, except par value) Current Assets







Cash

$ 51,862

$ 6,145 Trade receivables, net

22,656

26,320 Inventories

11,110

13,624 Investment in AMAK (held-for-sale)

-

32,872 Prepaid expenses and other assets

7,016

4,947 Taxes receivable

16,858

182 Total current assets

109,502

84,090









Plant, pipeline and equipment,net

187,898

188,919









Intangible assets, net

13,354

14,736 Operating lease assets, net

11,154

13,512 Mineral properties in the United States

412

562









TOTAL ASSETS

322,320

301,819 LIABILITIES







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

12,815

14,603 Accrued liabilities

13,192

5,740 Current portion of long-term debt

4,194

4,194 Current portion of lease liabilities

3,148

3,174 Current portion of other liabilities

447

924 Total current liabilities

33,796

28,635









CARES Act, PPP Loans

6,123

- Long-term debt, net of current portion

42,949

79,095 Post-retirement benefit, net of current portion

321

338 Lease liablities, net of current portion

8,006

10,338 Other liabilities, net of current portion

907

595 Deferred income taxes

26,132

11,375 Total liabilities

118,234

130,376









EQUITY







Common stock‑authorized 40 million shares of $0.10 par value; issued and outstanding 24.8 million and 24.8 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively

2,482

2,475 Additional paid-in capital

60,875

59,530 Retained earnings

140,440

109,149 Total Trecora Resources Stockholders' Equity

203,797

171,154 Noncontrolling Interest

289

289 Total equity

204,086

171,443









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

322,320

301,819

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,



(unaudited)

(unaudited)







2020

2019

2020

2019



(thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Revenues















Product sales

$ 43,570

$ 59,111

$ 137,460

$ 185,933 Processing fees

4,177

3,604

13,028

11,308



47,747

62,715

150,488

197,241 Operating costs and expenses















Cost of sales and processing (including depreciation and amortization of $3,887, $3,254, $11,373 and $11,611, respectively)

39,290

53,148

127,786

167,036 Gross Profit

8,457

9,567

22,702

30,205

















General and Administrative Expenses















General and administrative

5,766

6,401

18,729

18,532 Depreciation

209

208

637

629



5,975

6,609

19,366

19,161

















Operating income

2,482

2,958

3,336

11,044

















Other income (expense)















Interest income

-

-

-

5 Interest expense

(508)

(1,211)

(2,159)

(4,111) Miscellaneous income (expense), net

(13)

74

(7)

330



(521)

(1,137)

(2,166)

(3,776)

















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,961

1,821

1,170

7,268

















Income tax expense (benefit)

853

238

(3,942)

1,412

















Income from continuing operations

1,108

1,583

5,112

5,856

















Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

21,324

(1,002)

26,179

(1,120)

















Net income

22,432

581

31,291

4,736

















Basic earnings per common share















Net income from continuing operations (dollars)

$ 0.04

$ 0.06

$ 0.21

$ 0.24 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (dollars)

$ 0.86

$ (0.04)

$ 1.06

$ (0.05) Net income (dollars)

$ 0.90

$ 0.02

$ 1.27

$ 0.19

















Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding

24,817

24,717

24,795

24,689

















Diluted earnings per common share















Net income from continuing operations (dollars)

$ 0.04

$ 0.06

$ 0.20

$ 0.23 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (dollars)

$ 0.84

$ (0.04)

$ 1.04

$ (0.04) Net income (dollars)

$ 0.88

$ 0.02

$ 1.24

$ 0.19

















Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding

25,394

25,053

25,179

25,077

TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

(thousands of dollars; rounding may apply)









THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,161 $ (1,267) $ 19,538 $ 22,432

$ 6,278 $ (2,071) $ (3,626) $ 581 Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 21,324 21,324

- - (958) (958) Income (Loss) from continuing operations * $ 4,161 $ (1,267) $ (1,786) $ 1,108

$ 6,278 $ (2,071) $ (2,668) $ 1,539 Interest 507 - 1 508

895 316 - 1,211 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,150 (26) (271) 853

303 - (76) 227 Depreciation and amortization 183 24 3 210

171 24 13 208 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 2,484 1,403 - 3,887

1,729 1,524 1 3,254 EBITDA from continuing operations * 8,485 134 (2,053) 6,566

9,376 (207) (2,730) 6,439 Share based compensation - - 489 489

- - 415 415 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations * $ 8,485 $ 134 $ (1,564) $ 7,055

$ 9,376 $ (207) $ (2,315) $ 6,854



















Revenue 39,223 8,523 - 47,746

54,485 8,230 - 62,715





















NINE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

9/30/2020

9/30/2019

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC

SPEC. PETRO SPEC. WAX CORP TREC NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 10,150 $ (385) $ 21,526 $ 31,291

$ 17,086 $ (5,623) $ (6,727) $ 4,736 Gain (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 26,179 26,179

- - (1,120) (1,120) Income (Loss) from continuing operations * $ 10,150 $ (385) $ (4,653) $ 5,112

$ 17,086 $ (5,623) $ (5,607) $ 5,856 Interest 2,158 - 1 2,159

3,143 967 1 4,111 Income tax expense (benefit) (249) (1,595) (2,098) (3,942)

3,006 - (1,594) 1,412 Depreciation and amortization 554 71 13 638

512 72 45 629 Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales 7,351 4,022 - 11,373

7,387 4,223 1 11,611 EBITDA from continuing operations * 19,964 2,113 (6,737) 15,340

31,134 (361) (7,154) 23,619 Share based compensation - - 1,422 1,422

- - 973 973 (Gain) Loss on disposal of assets (8) 17 - 9

- - - - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations * $ 19,956 $ 2,130 $ (5,315) $ 16,771

$ 31,134 $ (361) $ (6,181) $ 24,592



















Revenue 123,248 27,239 - 150,487

171,468 25,773 - 197,241



















* Discontinued Operations only applicable within the Corporate segment















SOURCE Trecora Resources

