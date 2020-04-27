Trecora Resources to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6

News provided by

Trecora Resources

Apr 27, 2020, 07:05 ET

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

Toll-free dial-in number:

+1-866-417-5724

International dial-in number:

+1-409-217-8234

Conference ID:

8798645

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/biiej38p

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through May 8, 2020.

Toll-free replay number:

+1 855-859-2056

International replay number:

+1 404-537-3406

Replay PIN number:

8798645

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 28.3% owner of AMAK, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
[email protected]

SOURCE Trecora Resources

Related Links

http://www.trecora.com

Also from this source

Trecora Resources Enters Into Multi-Year Contract Extension for...

Trecora Resources Provides Corporate Update...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Trecora Resources to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6

News provided by

Trecora Resources

Apr 27, 2020, 07:05 ET