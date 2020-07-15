Trecora Resources to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, August 5

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-417-5724 International dial-in number: +1-409-217-8234 Conference ID: 6689633 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zucq82i6

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through August 7, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: +1 855-859-2056 International replay number: +1 404-537-3406 Replay PIN number: 6689633

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 28.3% owner of AMAK, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Finkelstein

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

[email protected]

