Trecora Resources to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 5th
Jul 19, 2021, 16:05 ET
SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Date:
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time:
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number:
+1-866-417-5724
International dial-in number:
+1-409-217-8234
Conference ID:
9462308
Webcast:
The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/
The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through October 5, 2021.
Toll-free replay number:
+1 855-859-2056
International replay number:
+1 404-537-3406
Replay PIN number:
9462308
About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.
Investor Relations Contact: The Equity Group Inc.
Fred Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607
[email protected]
Mike Gaudreau (212) 836-9620
[email protected]
SOURCE Trecora Resources
