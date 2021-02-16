Tredence Doubles Down on Growth Strategy with Chief Revenue Officer Role

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc., a leading provider of analytics services and solutions, today announced the appointment of co-founder Shashank Dubey to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, charged with accelerating sustainable growth and driving global revenue objectives. Additionally, Tredence announced three executive promotions in the company.

Shashank Dubey will serve as Tredence's first Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Dubey will spearhead global revenue growth, setting performance goals to increase market share and maximize revenue opportunities. Dubey co-founded Tredence in 2013, along with Chief Executive Officer Shub Bhowmick and Chief Technology Officer Sumit Mehra.

"As we accelerate through this next period of rapid growth, Shashank's proven acumen in driving cross-functional integration and alignment positions us to reach new revenue milestones," explained Shub Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer, Tredence. "With our expanded leadership team, we can more closely partner with clients on their innovation journey to build data and AI solutions at scale, to help unlock growth, drive efficiencies and capitalize on market opportunities."

Further propelling Tredence's next phase of growth is its people and a commitment to cultivating talent:

Girish Pai to EVP and Chief Customer Officer : Pai will leverage his proven customer-obsessed mindset and business impact-focused approach to establish and deepen strategic, long-term partnerships across Tredence's client portfolio. Pai joined Tredence from Shopalyst, heading the Americas and Europe . He spent the earlier part of his career at Infosys, rising to client partner and senior engagement manager.

Soumendra Mohanty to EVP and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Innovation Officer : In this role, Mohanty will bring enterprise innovation and agile solutions to help Fortune 500 companies navigate the convergence of physical-digital commerce. He will partner with the Chief Technology Officer to further challenge the analytics status quo in a quest to deliver more agile, industry-specific solutions. Mohanty will leverage two decades of progressive leadership roles in big data and analytics at companies including LTI, Accenture, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

Pratap Daruka to SVP and Chief Financial Officer : As Tredence continues to grow, Daruka will play a key role in driving operational gains and steering growth strategies. Daruka will bring the right blend of financial acumen, entrepreneurship, and insights into the broader business and help the organization make better strategic decisions that position Tredence for success well beyond the initial years of growth.

The appointments come on the heels of Tredence securing $30 million in private equity funding. The confluence of achievements fortifies Tredence's expansion strategy, which includes broadening its geographic footprint, increasing its existing presence in industry verticals and client-centric innovation.

About Tredence

Tredence focuses on last mile delivery of insights into actions by uniting its strengths in business analytics, data science, and software engineering. The largest companies across industries are engaging with Tredence and deploying its prediction and optimization solutions at scale – empowering end users to improve decision making. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company serves clients in the US, Canada, Europe, and SE Asia. Learn more at www.tredence.com or follow us.

