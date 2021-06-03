Tredence Inc. announces the launch of Tredence Studio, a proprietary enterprise innovation platform

Prebuilt AI and advanced analytics accelerators

Rapid AI design and development ecosystem

Reimagination of analytics interventions across organizational metrics

"For the last eight years, we've been solving sophisticated business problems for our customers through our data science expertise. Tredence Studio is a culmination of our efforts in building advanced AI/ML models to solve complex economic and business challenges across various industries. With Tredence Studio, enterprises can operationalize AI at scale, taking innovation from vision to value effortlessly," said Shub Bhowmick, Co-Founder and CEO at Tredence.

Tredence Studio helps enterprises build a unique competitive advantage by empowering every employee to innovate, test, and execute solutions for a wide range of business problems. "Last-mile adoption of AI has always been our strength. Now, we're extending that to innovation as well," said Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Tredence. "With Tredence Studio, enterprises will have the ability to re-imagine analytics interventions across customer touchpoints and business processes to drive sustainable business outcomes" he added.

Tredence Studio endeavors to help customers adopt a test-and-learn culture to counter pervasive uncertainties. With pre-built AI accelerators and toolkits, the Studio can manage the overall innovation funnel and move ideas into impactful solutions.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics. The 'last mile' is defined as the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is 800+ employees strong with offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, Toronto, and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, Hi-Tech, telecom, travel, and industrials as clients.

