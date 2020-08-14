Tredence Inc. Ranks No. 1232 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 365 Percent

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Tredence is No. 1232 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue increase of 365%, this is the fifth consecutive year that company has made to the Inc. 5000 list and will be featured in the September issue of Inc. Tredence has maintained its profitability and has created sustainable value for its Fortune 500 clientele, with an aggregated revenue of $30.2 million in 2019.

"We are extremely grateful for this honor and the trust our customers place in us to deliver innovation and transformative solutions that positively impact the members we serve across the Globe," said Shub Bhowmick, Co-Founder and CEO at Tredence.

This timely feature in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list will propel our clients to take advantage of Tredence's latest analytical solutions. The company brings the right mix of technology and analytics to create white-box solutions. Its toolbox of scalable accelerators helps firms move the innovation needle across their problem life cycle through last-mile adoption of AI/ML strategies, fast data throughput, and improved revenue cycle.

"Our technology and our culture are built on innovation so we can continue to help organizations transform and do more with AI and analytics. We are striving hard to provide an environment that encourages and values the creation of new approaches to existing challenges," said Soumendra Mohanty, COO at Tredence.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/tredence

About Tredence Inc.:

Tredence is a global analytics services and solutions company, serving and delivering actionable solutions for many Fortune 500 clients in a variety of areas including Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning, Data Engineering, Data Visualization, Data Management and Governance, and custom AI solutions and applications. We focus on solving the "last mile problem" in analytics, integrating our AI / ML solutions into business processes to drive lasting value and impact. With offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, Shenzhen and Bangalore, in addition to a number of satellite offices, Tredence has a global delivery reach and teams of engineers, data scientists, application developers, and consultants who, combined with our proprietary accelerators, work together to bring our custom solutions to life.

