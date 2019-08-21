Tredence Inc. Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Data Analytics Service Providers 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in a row, Tredence Inc. has successfully positioned itself as a representative vendor in the Data Analytics service industry by Gartner's "Market Guide for Data Analytics Service Providers." This report provides a representative vendors' list of some of the most visible data and analytics external service providers (ESPs), as determined by Gartner. Download the report here.

According to Gartner, "External support can accelerate the success of data and analytics programs, and new delivery models and modern technologies are disrupting the services market. Data and analytics leaders should evaluate and select providers both for their current expertise and emerging capabilities."

Girish Pai, SVP and Head of Customer Success at Tredence said, " We're delighted to be listed in Gartner's Market Guide for Data and Analytics Services Providers 2019 report. We believe this mention is a validation of our position in the global data analytics space, focused on building 'last-mile, technology-enabled' custom solutions to bridge the gap between insight and action."

Tredence's uniqueness is in bringing the right mix of technology and business analytics to create white-box solutions that are typically transitioned to our clients at the end of the engagement in a sustainable way. Tredence does this cost-effectively using a global execution model leveraging our clients' existing technology and data assets.

"Gartner defines the data and analytics services market as composed of consulting, implementation and managed services for decision, analytics and data management capabilities. These are executed on technology platforms that support an organization's fact-based decision making for digital transformation. Services may include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions and proprietary assets, focusing on business use cases and outcomes, as well as information infrastructure and governance. Data and analytics service providers also offer asset-based consulting via domain-specific solutions or integrated platforms composed of their own packaged applications, repeatable methods, and reusable analytic frameworks. These solutions can be delivered as both on-premises and cloud-based managed services. "

The research is suitable for clients looking for best-of-breed providers for a specific function, domain, application, industry, geography or technology.

About Tredence

Tredence focuses on last-mile delivery of insights into actions by uniting its strengths in business analytics, data science, and software engineering. The largest companies across industries are engaging with Tredence and deploying its prediction and optimization solutions at scale – empowering end users to improve decision making. Tredence is helping its clients deliver on the artificial intelligence imperative, in a practical and demystified way. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company serves clients in US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and SE Asia. Tredence is doubling in size year over year and has grown exclusively through client referrals. Learn more at www.tredence.com or follow us

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers, 24 June 2019. Analyst(s): Jorgen Heizenburg, Twiggy Lo, Ehtisham Zaidi, Shubhangi Vashisth, Alan D. Duncan.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Sreejith Pallikara

Phone: 91 8061 409 000

Email: sreejith.pallikara@tredence.com

SOURCE Tredence Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tredence.com

