Tree Factory Announces Acquisition Of New Cannabis Dispensary And Delivery Service In Port Hueneme, California

PORT HUENEME, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Factory , a locally-owned and operated cannabis dispensary and delivery service are pleased to announce the acquisition of their first brick and mortar in Port Hueneme, CA.

The new retail dispensary is located at 437 W Channel Islands Blvd, Port Hueneme, California 93041. It will offer customers the option of in-store, curbside, delivery, and order-ahead pickup options.

Tree Factory's Port Hueneme retail dispensary is currently in a transitionary phase. Their vision moving forward is to create a more personable visit for their customers in-store, and a simpler online shopping experience.

Once they fully redesign the former Leaf & Lion location, the end result will be their branded, flagship Tree Factory dispensary.

"One of our main long-term goals was to own a dispensary so we could enhance the customer experience. We wanted to physically be able to connect with the community and be a part of day-to-day life where we grew up," said co-founder David Garcia. "We wouldn't be here without real community support. We have a true passion for cannabis and catering to our customers."

Tree Factory intends to continue growing at a rapid rate to better serve Ventura County the highest quality legal cannabis products. The new Tree Factory dispensary on Channel Islands Blvd in Port Hueneme is their seed that's finally sprouted. "We've sprouted, come grow with us," said David Garcia.

About Tree Factory:

Tree Factory is a locally-owned and operated cannabis dispensary and delivery service in Ventura County, California. Since 2015, they have been one of the few cannabis delivery services in the county. After completing a 22-month contract as the delivery arm of another local dispensary, the company acquired its first retail dispensary in Port Hueneme on May 1, 2021. They manage other cannabis delivery businesses, providing their model to other brands. Tree Factory follows a strategy of professionalism and authenticity that garners local support to provide them sustainable growth within Ventura County.

