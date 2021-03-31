TreeHouse Foods Announces Commercial Organization Leadership

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) today announced the evolution of its commercial organization leadership. The new leadership structure, effective April 1, 2021, is designed to further solidify TreeHouse's customer relationships and strengthen ongoing engagement with the Company's retail and foodservice partners.

Kevin G. Jackson, who has been serving as interim Chief Commercial Officer since January, will continue in this role on a permanent basis. Mr. Jackson will also retain his leadership role as President, Snacking & Beverages, and continue to report to CEO and President, Steve Oakland.

Sean Lewis has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, reporting to Mr. Jackson, and will join the executive leadership team. Mr. Lewis most recently served as Vice President of Sales, National & Regional West at TreeHouse.

"Over the last few years, we purposefully structured our commercial organization to become more customer centric and to make it simpler for customers to do business with us," said Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President of TreeHouse Foods. "These appointments represent an important evolution of this commitment, and I am confident that Kevin and Sean are well suited to build on our past progress and drive our commercial organization forward, as we execute on our strategy and create value for our stakeholders."

"Kevin has been a valuable asset to TreeHouse and his contributions will be important to further developing our commercial vision, aligning the organization and driving our revenue objectives; while Sean will serve as a key voice with our customers, solidifying top-to-top relationships and refining and optimizing our sales processes in support of Kevin's efforts," Mr. Oakland concluded.

Mr. Jackson joined TreeHouse in February 2020 from the J.M. Smucker Company, where he served in numerous roles of increasing responsibility across sales and marketing during his 17-year tenure including Senior Vice President U.S. Retail Sales and North American Food Away From Home Division. Prior to that, he was a Senior Brand Manager at Brach's Confections and at Constellation Brands. Mr. Jackson earned his Master of Business Administration from New York Institute of Technology and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Mr. Lewis joined TreeHouse in August 2019 as Vice President of Sales, National & Regional West and is a seasoned commercial leader with extensive consumer packaged goods experience. He spent nearly 20 years with Kraft Heinz and Nabisco, where he held several regional, district, category and business lead roles with increasing responsibility, including the development, pursuit and leadership of customer relationships to achieve revenue, share and distribution growth and optimal shelving. Mr. Lewis also spent time with Mizkan America as Customer Vice President, West Area, where he was responsible for all aspects of driving revenue including strategic planning, team leadership and development, territory alignment, and customer management. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. We have approximately 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers. Our extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and other information are based on our beliefs, as well as assumptions made by us, using information currently available. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements following the date of this press release.

Such forward-looking statements, because they relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other public statements we make. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the recent COVID-19 outbreak on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers and employees; the success of our restructuring programs, our level of indebtedness and related obligations; disruptions in the financial markets; interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; customer concentration and consolidation; raw material and commodity costs; competition; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations, including from the recent COVID-19 outbreak; our ability to continue to make acquisitions in accordance with our business strategy; changes and developments affecting our industry, including consumer preferences; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; product recalls; changes in laws and regulations applicable to us; disruptions in or failures of our information technology systems; labor strikes or work stoppages; and other risks that are set forth in the Risk Factors section, the Legal Proceedings section, the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section, and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made when evaluating the information presented in this press release. TreeHouse expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.treehousefoods.com

