TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Signature Select Granola Bars

Product was distributed nationwide through the following stores: ACME Markets, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico's Community Market, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Haggen, Jewel-Osco, Lucky (limited to stores in Utah), Market Street, Pak N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, United Express, United Supermarkets and Vons (limited to stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst).

The product at issue can be identified by the UPC number and best if used by date which can be found above the nutrition facts panel on the package as listed in the chart below.

Description Size UPC Number Best If Used By Date Signature Select Chewy Granola Bars - Chocolate Chip 18 Count / 15.2 oz 2113028363 Jan 21, 21

Photos of the affected product can be found below. No other varieties or UPC numbers are included in this recall.

TreeHouse discovered the issue after receiving three consumer complaints. At this time, TreeHouse has received one report of an allergic reaction associated with this product.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to dispose of or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may call 800.596.2902, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. (EST).

