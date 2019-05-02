TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Delivers First Quarter 2019 Results Above Mid-Point of Guidance

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) today reported first quarter GAAP loss per fully diluted share of $(0.49) compared to a GAAP loss of $(0.60) reported for the first quarter of 2018. The Company reported adjusted earnings per fully diluted share1 of $0.13 in the first quarter of 2019 compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.18 for the first quarter of 2018.

"We delivered a solid first quarter, with revenue in line with expectations and adjusted earnings per share toward the upper end of our guidance range," said Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President. "I'm pleased with our accomplishments to date, and while we continue to have a lot of work ahead of us, credit goes to our teams who are improving our service levels and implementing continuous improvement practices across our organization. As we align our culture with our mission, vision and purpose, we are also in the process of redefining our values that will shape how we work with our customers, suppliers and each other to support our performance-based culture and ultimately, drive superior results. I am really excited about what our teams can accomplish at TreeHouse."

"I'm encouraged by the quality of our first quarter results," said Matthew Foulston, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. "Revenue of $1.3 billion declined 12% versus last year, in line with expectations, driven by SKU rationalization and volume loss in Snacks and Meal Solutions. Adjusted EPS of $0.13 was toward the top end of our guidance, helped by lower than anticipated health care costs, favorable SG&A expenses, and higher production levels as we built inventory in anticipation of potential Midwest flooding."

UPDATE ON PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION AND OUTLOOK

In a separate release issued today, the Company announced a definitive agreement to sell its Ready-to-eat cereal business to Post Holdings. The Ready-to-eat cereal business contributed $264 million to net sales in 2018 as a part of the Baked Goods segment. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Also in a separate press release today, TreeHouse announced it will close the Minneapolis, Minnesota Snack nuts and Trail mix plant.

The Company noted that the Snacks division continues to underperform and believes that the plant closure is necessary to position the business for success at lower volume levels. In addition, TreeHouse noted that the most recent forecast suggests Snacks could negatively impact 2019 results by $0.15 to $0.25 in adjusted earnings per share, absent further restructuring actions.

The Company noted that its strategic review of the Snacks business is ongoing and expects to share its conclusions on the business in early August, in conjunction with the second quarter earnings announcement. At that time, TreeHouse plans to update its full year 2019 guidance to reflect those conclusions.

In regard to the outlook for the second quarter, TreeHouse anticipates adjusted earnings per fully diluted share in the $0.25 to $0.35 range and net sales between $1.25 to $1.31 billion. The year-over-year decline in the second quarter of 2019 is expected to be driven by weaker results in Snacks and lighter volume in Meal Solutions.

Mr. Oakland concluded, "We delivered better than anticipated results in the first quarter and I believe that is a reflection of our improved service levels, operational progress, and a better aligned cost structure. While Snacks continues to be a challenge, we must not lose sight of all that we have achieved over the past 15 months, and we should celebrate our successes. We will continue our relentless focus on our four-point customer-centric enterprise strategy: Operational Excellence, Commercial Excellence, Optimized Portfolio, and People and Talent. These are the strategic tenets that will enable us to achieve our vision to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands."

The Company is not able to reconcile adjusted earnings per fully diluted share (Non-GAAP) to projected reported diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort due to the inherent uncertainty and difficulty of predicting the occurrence, financial impact, and timing of certain items impacting GAAP results. These items include, but are not limited to, mark-to-market adjustments of derivative contracts, foreign currency exchange on the re-measurement of intercompany notes, or other non-recurring events or transactions that may significantly affect reported GAAP results.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net sales for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $1,301.1 million compared to $1,481.2 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 12.2%. The change in net sales from 2018 to 2019 was due to the following:





Three Months



(unaudited) SKU rationalization

(1.7) % Volume/mix excluding SKU rationalization

(10.2)

Pricing

0.2

Divestiture

(0.3)

Foreign currency

(0.2)

Total change in net sales

(12.2) %

The change in net sales includes the efforts to simplify and rationalize low margin SKUs, which contributed 1.7% to the year-over-year decline, and the divestiture of the McCann's business in July 2018 which contributed 0.3% to the year-over-year decline. Excluding the impact of SKU rationalization and divestiture, net sales decreased 10.2% in the first three months of 2019 compared to 2018, driven by the following:

Volume/mix was unfavorable year-over-year across all segments with the largest decreases in the Snacks and Meal Solutions segments.

Foreign currency exchange was unfavorable 0.2% in the first three months of 2019 compared to 2018.

Pricing was favorable 0.2% in the first three months of 2019 compared to 2018 reflecting pricing actions to cover commodity inflation offset by lower pricing in the Single serve beverage category due to competitive pressure and commodity-based pass-through pricing declines in the Snacks segment.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 15.0% in the first three months of 2019, compared to 15.7% in the first three months of 2018, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points. The decrease is primarily due to the fixed cost impact of declining volumes and unfavorable mix driven by the Snacks and Meal Solutions segments, partially offset by lower expenses associated with our restructuring programs.

Total operating expenses, which includes selling and distribution, general and administrative, amortization expense, and other operating expense, net, as a percentage of net sales were 15.1% in the first three months of 2019 compared to 16.3% in the first three months of 2018. The decrease in 2019 is primarily a result of lower freight due to lower spot market usage and spot market premium, and cost savings from TreeHouse 2020 and Structure to Win initiatives.

Total other expense, which includes interest expense, (gain) loss on foreign currency exchange, and other expense, net, increased by $3.5 million to $38.7 million in 2019 compared to $35.2 million in 2018. The change was primarily related to an increase in non-cash mark-to-market expenses from hedging activities, driven by interest rate swaps, partially offset by favorable fluctuations in currency exchange rates between the U.S. and Canadian dollar during the respective periods, gains on investments held by our Canadian subsidiaries, and lower interest expense. The decrease in interest expense reflects a lower debt level, partially offset by higher interest rates reflecting the year-over-year increase in LIBOR.

Income tax benefit was recorded at an effective rate of 31.1% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 22.3% in the first quarter of 2018. The change in the Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to 2018 is primarily the result of an adjustment to the one-time transition tax liability due to the January 15, 2019 release of final regulations, the impact of a decrease in executive compensation that is non-deductible for tax purposes, a change in the valuation allowance, and the tax impact of vesting and exercise of share-based awards. Our effective tax rate may change from period to period based on recurring and non-recurring factors including the jurisdictional mix of earnings, enacted tax legislation, state income taxes, settlement of tax audits, and the expiration of the statute of limitations in relation to unrecognized tax benefits.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $27.3 million, compared to a net loss of $34.1 million for the same period of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDAS2 was $98.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 7.4% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in adjusted EBITDAS was primarily due to lower volume and the fixed cost impact, partially offset by cost savings from TreeHouse 2020 and Structure to Win initiatives and favorable pricing.

Cash used in operating activities was $37.9 million in the first three months of 2019 compared to cash provided of $57.8 million in the first three months of 2018. The decrease is mostly attributable to a decline in cash provided by the Receivables Sales Agreement during the first three months of 2019 compared to 2018 and higher incentive compensation payouts during the first three months of 2019. The Company's working capital management emphasis continues to be focused on driving faster collection of receivables, managing inventory, and extending vendor payment terms.

The Company's first quarter 2019 results included certain items noted below that, in management's judgment, affect the assessment of earnings period-over-period.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited) Diluted loss per share (GAAP)

$ (0.49)



$ (0.60)

Restructuring programs

0.60



0.68

Mark-to-market adjustments

0.28



0.10

Acquisition, integration, divestiture, and related costs

0.02



—

Product recall

0.01



—

Tax indemnification

(0.01)



—

Foreign currency (gain) loss on re-measurement of intercompany notes

(0.03)



0.03

CEO transition costs

—



0.23

Taxes on adjusting items

(0.25)



(0.26)

Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.13



$ 0.18



CHANGE IN SEGMENT REPORTING

On January 1, 2019, the Company changed how it manages its business, allocates resources, and goes to market, which resulted in modifications to its organizational and segment structure. As a result, the Company consolidated its Condiments and Meals segments into one segment called Meal Solutions. Additionally, the Bars and Ready-to-eat cereal categories moved from the Company's Snacks and Meals segments, respectively, into the Baked Goods segment. All prior period information has been recast to reflect this change in reportable segments.

The Company manages operations on a company-wide basis, thereby making determinations as to the allocation of resources in total rather than on a segment-level basis. The Company has designated reportable segments based on how management views its business. The reportable segments, as presented below, are consistent with the manner in which the Company reports its results to the Chief Operating Decision Maker.

The Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on Net sales and Direct operating income. Direct operating income is defined as Gross profit less freight out, sales commissions, and direct selling, general, and administrative expenses. Prior period information has been recast to reflect this change in Exhibit 99.2.

SEGMENT RESULTS



Three Months Ended March 31,

Baked Goods

Beverages

Meal Solutions

Snacks

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited, dollars in millions) Net sales $ 422.7



$ 455.4



$ 237.2



$ 249.1



$ 464.9



$ 523.3



$ 176.3



$ 253.4

Direct operating income 44.7



28.0



43.9



39.4



46.9



56.2



(13.8)



7.6

Direct operating income percent 10.6 %

6.2 %

18.5 %

15.8 %

10.1 %

10.7 %

(7.8) %

3.0 %

Baked Goods

Change in Net Sales from Prior Year

SKU rationalization

(2.5) % Volume/mix excluding SKU rationalization

(7.0)

Pricing

2.5

Foreign currency

(0.2)

Total change in net sales

(7.2) %

The change in net sales in the Baked Goods segment in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to unfavorable volume/mix predominately in the Ready-to-eat cereal, In-store bakery, and Refrigerated dough categories, the efforts to simplify and rationalize low margin SKUs, and unfavorable foreign currency, partially offset by favorable pricing actions taken in response to commodity based inflation and a reduction in trade spending primarily in the In-store bakery and Refrigerated dough categories. Direct operating income as a percentage of net sales increased 4.4 percentage points in the first three months of 2019 compared to the first three months of 2018. The increase was primarily due to favorable pricing, lower production costs, lower freight due to reduced spot market usage particularly in the temperature controlled freight market, favorable mix due to the rationalization of low margin business, and lower spend from the TreeHouse 2020 and Structure to Win initiatives. These improvements were partially offset by higher commodity costs (flour and packaging).

Beverages

Change in Net Sales from Prior Year

SKU rationalization

(1.4) % Volume/mix excluding SKU rationalization

(2.4)

Pricing

(1.0)

Total change in net sales

(4.8) %

The change in net sales in the Beverages segment in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to unfavorable volume/mix mostly in the Broth and Powdered creamers categories, partially offset by distribution gains in the Single serve beverage category, the efforts to simplify and rationalize low margin SKUs, and unfavorable pricing primarily due to competitive pressure in the Single serve beverage category. Direct operating income as a percentage of net sales increased 2.7 percentage points in the first three months of 2019 compared to the first three months of 2018. The increase was primarily due to lower commodity costs (coffee, casein, oils), lower production costs, lower freight due to geographic sales mix particularly in the Broth category and freight rate favorability, and favorable mix driven by the Tea category. These improvements were partially offset by unfavorable pricing driven by the Single serve beverage category.

Meal Solutions

Change in Net Sales from Prior Year

SKU rationalization

(2.0) % Volume/mix excluding SKU rationalization

(9.3)

Pricing

1.0

Divestiture

(0.6)

Foreign currency

(0.3)

Total change in net sales

(11.2) %

The change in net sales in the Meal Solutions segment in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to unfavorable volume/mix in the Pasta, Jams, preserves and jellies, and Pickles categories, the efforts to simplify and rationalize low margin SKUs, the divestiture of the McCann's business in July 2018, and foreign currency. Pricing was favorable reflecting certain pricing actions taken in response to commodity inflation that was only partially offset by durum pass-through pricing reductions. Direct operating income as a percentage of net sales decreased 0.6 percentage points in the first three months of 2019 compared to the first three months of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower volumes and the related fixed cost impact, unfavorable mix within the Pasta category, and higher commodity costs, partially offset by favorable pricing and lower spend from the TreeHouse 2020 and Structure to Win initiatives.

Snacks

Change in Net Sales from Prior Year

Volume/mix

(25.6) % Pricing

(4.8)

Total change in net sales

(30.4) %

The change in net sales in the Snacks segment in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to lost distribution and competitive pressure in the Snack nuts and Trail mix categories and unfavorable pricing as a result of commodity-based pass-through pricing declines. Direct operating income as a percentage of net sales decreased 10.8 percentage points in the first three months of 2019 compared to the first three months of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower volume and the related fixed cost impact and higher input costs associated with certain commodities.

CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST

TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except per share data)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 79.0



$ 164.3

Receivables, net 367.3



351.3

Inventories 854.2



839.7

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78.8



61.8

Total current assets 1,379.3



1,417.1

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,260.0



1,274.4

Operating lease right-of-use assets 228.8



—

Goodwill 2,163.9



2,161.4

Intangible assets, net 690.5



700.2

Other assets, net 42.5



46.2

Total assets $ 5,765.0



$ 5,599.3

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 591.1



$ 577.9

Accrued expenses 245.6



256.1

Current portion of long-term debt 4.6



1.2

Total current liabilities 841.3



835.2

Long-term debt 2,285.2



2,297.4

Operating lease liabilities 204.6



—

Deferred income taxes 155.2



154.2

Other long-term liabilities 155.5



170.6

Total liabilities 3,641.8



3,457.4

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10.0 shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 90.0 shares authorized, 56.2 and 56.0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 0.6



0.6

Treasury stock (83.3)



(83.3)

Additional paid-in capital 2,137.5



2,135.8

Retained earnings 158.6



185.9

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90.2)



(97.1)

Total stockholders' equity 2,123.2



2,141.9

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,765.0



$ 5,599.3



TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited) Net sales

$ 1,301.1



$ 1,481.2

Cost of sales

1,106.5



1,249.3

Gross profit

194.6



231.9

Operating expenses:







Selling and distribution

79.2



108.4

General and administrative

65.9



81.1

Amortization expense

21.6



22.2

Other operating expense, net

28.8



28.9

Total operating expenses

195.5



240.6

Operating loss

(0.9)



(8.7)

Other expense:







Interest expense

26.9



28.5

(Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange

(0.4)



2.5

Other expense, net

12.2



4.2

Total other expense

38.7



35.2

Loss before income taxes

(39.6)



(43.9)

Income tax benefit

(12.3)



(9.8)

Net loss

$ (27.3)



$ (34.1)

Net loss per common share:







Basic

$ (0.49)



$ (0.60)

Diluted

$ (0.49)



$ (0.60)

Weighted average common shares:







Basic

56.1



56.5

Diluted

56.1



56.5











Supplemental Information:







Depreciation and amortization

$ 61.9



$ 67.0

Stock-based compensation expense

6.1



16.3



The following table reconciles the Company's net loss to adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDAS for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:

TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME, ADJUSTED EBIT, AND ADJUSTED EBITDAS





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited, in millions) Net loss per GAAP

$ (27.3)



$ (34.1)

Restructuring programs (1) 33.7



38.6

Mark-to-market adjustments (2) 15.9



5.6

Acquisition, integration, divestiture, and related costs (3) 1.0



(0.1)

Product recall (4) 0.4



—

Tax indemnification (5) (0.3)



—

Foreign currency (gain) loss on re-measurement of intercompany notes (6) (1.6)



1.9

CEO transition costs (7) —



13.0

Less: Taxes on adjusting items

(14.3)



(14.8)

Adjusted net income

7.5



10.1

Interest expense

26.9



28.5

Interest income

(2.6)



(2.0)

Income tax benefit

(12.3)



(9.8)

Add: Taxes on adjusting items

14.3



14.8

Adjusted EBIT

33.8



41.6

Depreciation and amortization (8) 59.2



58.8

Stock-based compensation expense (9) 5.9



6.4

Adjusted EBITDAS

$ 98.9



$ 106.8







Location in Condensed

Three Months Ended

March 31,



Consolidated Statements of Operations

2019

2018







(unaudited, in millions) (1) Restructuring programs Other operating expense, net

$ 28.8



$ 28.9





Cost of sales

4.1



9.7





General and administrative

0.8



—

(2) Mark-to-market adjustments Other expense, net

15.9



5.6

(3) Acquisition, integration, divestiture, and related costs General and administrative

1.0



(0.1)

(4) Product recall General and administrative

0.4



—

(5) Tax indemnification Other expense, net

(0.3)



—

(6) Foreign currency (gain) loss on re-measurement of intercompany notes (Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange

(1.6)



1.9

(7) CEO transition costs General and administrative

—



13.0

(8) Depreciation included as an adjusting item Cost of sales

2.7



8.2

(9) Stock-based compensation expense included as an adjusting item General and administrative

0.2



9.9



TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC. CASH FLOW KEY METRICS











Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited, in millions) Net Cash Flows (Used In) Provided By :







Operating activities

$ (37.9)



$ 57.8

Investing activities

(36.5)



(41.7)

Financing activities

(14.8)



(20.1)



TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited, in millions) Cash flow (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (37.9)



$ 57.8

Less: Capital expenditures

(36.4)



(41.4)

Free cash flow

$ (74.3)



$ 16.4



Exhibit 99.2 TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC. SEGMENT REALIGNMENT - NET SALES QUARTERLY 2018 (In millions)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

(Unaudited) Net sales to external customers - as previously reported

















Baked Goods $ 346.0



$ 319.1



$ 332.8



$ 387.4



$ 1,385.3

Beverages 249.1



236.4



236.3



286.6



1,008.4

Condiments 315.2



336.1



317.1



284.1



1,252.5

Meals 277.0



246.5



253.7



262.8



1,040.0

Snacks 293.9



317.7



254.1



260.2



1,125.9

Total net sales $ 1,481.2



$ 1,455.8



$ 1,394.0



$ 1,481.1



$ 5,812.1





















Net sales to external customers - as recast

















Baked Goods $ 455.4



$ 426.6



$ 443.5



$ 490.2



$ 1,815.7

Beverages 249.1



236.4



236.3



286.6



1,008.4

Meal Solutions 523.3



518.5



504.5



481.7



2,028.0

Snacks 253.4



274.3



209.7



222.6



960.0

Total net sales $ 1,481.2



$ 1,455.8



$ 1,394.0



$ 1,481.1



$ 5,812.1



TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC. SEGMENT REALIGNMENT - OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) QUARTERLY 2018 (In millions)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

(Unaudited) Operating income (loss) - as previously reported

















Baked Goods $ 28.0



$ 30.7



$ 35.2



$ 55.9



$ 149.8

Beverages 39.4



45.8



44.1



51.0



180.3

Condiments 27.2



36.2



49.4



35.7



148.5

Meals 29.9



28.4



29.8



37.8



125.9

Snacks 6.7



4.4



(3.8)



(5.0)



2.3

Total segment direct operating income 131.2



145.5



154.7



175.4



606.8

Unallocated operating expenses 139.9



142.3



123.8



132.9



538.9

Operating income (loss) $ (8.7)



$ 3.2



$ 30.9



$ 42.5



$ 67.9





















Operating income (loss) - as recast

















Baked Goods $ 28.0



$ 37.3



$ 37.3



$ 57.2



$ 159.8

Beverages 39.4



45.8



44.1



51.0



180.3

Meal Solutions 56.2



58.0



74.0



69.3



257.5

Snacks 7.6



4.4



(0.7)



(2.1)



9.2

Total segment direct operating income 131.2



145.5



154.7



175.4



606.8

Unallocated operating expenses 139.9



142.3



123.8



132.9



538.9

Operating income (loss) $ (8.7)



$ 3.2



$ 30.9



$ 42.5



$ 67.9

