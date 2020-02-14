TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Webcast CAGNY Presentation

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that the Company will webcast its presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York ("CAGNY") Conference on Thursday, February 20 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Bill Kelley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company's strategy and vision, as well as discuss its 2019 results and 2020 outlook.

A link to the live webcast of TreeHouse Foods' presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.treehousefoods.com, under Investors, Events & Presentations. The replay will be available for 180 days under Investors, Events & Presentations, Archived Events & Presentations.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. We have over 40 production facilities across the United States, Canada and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers. Our product portfolio includes shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including baked goods (cookies, crackers, pretzels, refrigerated dough, frozen waffles, in-store bakery products and snack bars); beverages (broth, single serve hot beverages, ready-to-drink coffee, creamers and powdered drinks); and meal solutions (dressings, hot cereal, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pickles, sauces and side dishes). We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer natural, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.treehousefoods.com

