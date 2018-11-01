TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Webcast Investor Day

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that the Company will webcast its Investor Day Presentation and Q&A on Tuesday, December 11 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Steve Oakland, President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Foulston, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as additional senior members of the management team will provide an update on the Company's strategy and vision, as well as discuss its preliminary outlook for 2019.

A link to the live webcast of TreeHouse Foods' presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.treehousefoods.com, under Investor Relations, Investor Overview. The replay will be available for ninety (90) days under Investor Relations, Presentation Archives.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages with over 40 manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada and Italy that focuses primarily on private label products for both retail grocery and food away from home customers. We manufacture shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including beverages and beverage enhancers (single serve beverages, coffees, teas, creamers, powdered beverages and smoothies); meals (cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese and side dishes); retail bakery (refrigerated and frozen dough, cookies and crackers); condiments (pourable and spoonable dressing, dips, pickles, and sauces) and healthy snacks (nuts, trail mix, bars, dried fruits and vegetables). We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer natural, organic and preservative free ingredients in many categories. Our strategy is to be the leading supplier of private label food and beverage products by providing the best balance of quality and cost to our customers.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

RELATED LINKS

http://www.treehousefoods.com

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.treehousefoods.com

