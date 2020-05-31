Treehouse Issues Statement: We Stand with George Floyd and His Family

SEATTLE, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hearts at Treehouse ache for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many other precious lives that have been stolen at the hands of police whose duty is to protect our citizens.

Treehouse stands in community with those who have been impacted so directly by this targeted violence. Treehouse believes in long-term sustained action to rebuild the systems that are failing.

Treehouse is holding an emergency all-staff meeting on June 1st. Treehouse is supporting all employees who need extra support, time, and services to cope with the current visible reality of the horrid truth of institutionalized racism. We are reaching out to our foster youth for wellness checks in such uncertain times.

Treehouse notes that it is essential to remember the victims' names and stories and spread the word about the injustice happening in our society. Treehouse hopes for individuals and communities not to turn away in silence but to create awareness, change, and justice.

Treehouse emphasizes how the world is suffering from a global crisis with COVID-19, racism, ongoing systemic racism with police and black people, but predominantly black men. Within Seattle, protesting the justice of George Floyd was a direct reflection of the devastation, pain, and anger that so many are living and feeling. Protesters are outraged and are demanding justice for the brutal and horrific death of George Floyd.

Treehouse acknowledges that we are all in this challenging and critical time together, and we stand with George Floyd and his family.

If you would like to learn more about how you can take action, support, or learn more, Treehouse has listed supporting organizations who are actively engaged in anti-racism work: George Floyd Memorial Fund By His Brother, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Fundraiser For Breonna Taylor Petition And Fundraiser, Color Of Change, Black Lives Matter, 75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice, and Anti-Racism Resources.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 8,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at http://www.treehouseforkids.org

Media Contact:

[email protected]

206.767.7000

SOURCE Treehouse

