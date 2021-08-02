Trees & Seas Festival Begins

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Plastic Oceans International and ÜÑÜ are pleased to officially announce the launch of the inaugural Trees & Seas Festival – a global celebration running now through August 8, uniting ocean and forest conservation with the goal of building a healthier and more just planet for all.

Presented by Montes Wines, Trees & Seas will feature nearly 100,000 trees planted, over 100 beach and forest cleanups, over a dozen panel discussions and numerous workshops, film screenings and live music.

The Trees & Seas flag is officially flying, with events in over 30 locations worldwide. Trees & Seas will feature nearly 100,000 trees planted, over 100 cleanups, and dozens of panel discussions, workshops, film screenings and more.

"This has been over two years in the making, so our entire team is elated to finally see Trees & Seas come to fruition," said Julie Andersen, CEO of Plastic Oceans International. "I personally look forward to seeing our global collective come together to educate and inspire participants throughout the week, with the goal of making a long-term impact. It's been a true global collaboration, with all stakeholders coming together to form a true movement."

Trees & Seas is part of Plastic Oceans' BlueCommunities initiative, a global network of environmental NGOs, government bodies and educational institutions all collaborating to support local projects in order to foster sustainability and create and inspire positive change on a global scale.

Due to COVID restrictions, in-person events for this first edition of the festival have been scaled back, but a variety of online activities are being offered 100% free of charge, including a series of panel discussions broadcast via Zoom and streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. To view the full lineup, click HERE. In-person activities are still very much part of the mix, but participation will be limited and all local COVID guidelines will be followed for all events.

"We have extensive experience in operating events during the pandemic, so participants can be assured that a safe experience will be offered for all in-person activities," said Tod Hardin, COO of Plastic Oceans International. "It's a great slate of programming, including those offered online, so there truly is a way for everybody to participate and to do so at no cost, thanks to the generous support of our sponsoring partners."

In addition to Montes Wines, additional key sponsors include One Tree Planted, Avocado Green Mattress, EcoWatch, Bambuu, Fondo, Natracare, FOAMIE, Fundacion MERI, Lago Sofia, Innovasea, Ectogano, ProNatura and Automotora Berrios.

For more details, please visit https://plasticoceans.org/trees-and-seas/.

About Trees And Seas

Trees & Seas is a weeklong festival celebrating and uniting ocean and forest conservation in over 30 locations worldwide. It's part of Plastic Oceans International's BlueCommunities initiative and has a mission to emphasize how we are all one planet … one environment … and in the end, one global community united in our effort to foster a healthier and more just planet for all.

About Plastic Oceans International

A US-based non-profit organization working to end plastic pollution and to foster sustainable communities worldwide. We operate with the belief that we can and must act locally in order to create change globally, and we do so through the power of film to empower and globalize community actions. In addition to their global entity, Plastic Oceans has branches in Canada, Chile, Mexico, Europe and the Great Lakes region of the U.S.

Media contact:

Tod Hardin

[email protected]

408-656-3570

SOURCE Plastic Oceans International