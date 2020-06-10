Treffort - Fast Growing Luxury Men's Shirt Brand

The real achievement for Treffort lies in its diverse product range and design genius, which has helped the brand achieve a high retention rate. The luxury shirt brand has done remarkably well and introduced new designs for every season, a feat only achieved by top-of-the-line brands in the market.

As mentioned above, Treffort Shirts is witnessing a period of rapid customer growth, which is causing concerns for other rival brands. The quick rise in customers has been the trend for quite some time now, and we are seeing increasing growth in website traffic from Google from users who would have typically ended up on their competitor's website.

Furthermore, due to its ability to attract so many new customers, Treffort Shirts has developed a greater social media following over the last year. The latest social media metrics show a definite increase in the number of followers and engagement for Treffort's social media pages.

To add to its rising social media metrics, Treffort is performing exceptionally well when it comes to search engines as well. It is ranking higher for many search terms and has begun to irk the competition in the industry. Over the past year, their visibility in the search engines has doubled. It is gaining visibility on search results pages of Google, Bing, and other smaller search engines and gaining a lot of organic traffic.

The future holds tremendous promise for Treffort. It is highly likely that we will see it actively competing against the biggest names in the dress shirt genre, especially if it continues to grow at this pace.

Press Contact: Olu Ajanwachuku

Press Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917.960.2736

SOURCE Treffort Shirts

https://www.treffortshirts.com

