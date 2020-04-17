Trek Bicycle National Study Reveals New & Emerging U.S. Cycling Behaviors During Coronavirus Pandemic

WATERLOO, Wis., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Americans across the country are facing extended social distancing orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are turning to cycling as an alternate means of essential transportation, for mental and physical health, and to keep the kids busy. Today, Trek Bicycle released new results from a nationally representative survey of over 1,000 American adults 18-years-old and over, conducted in partnership with research firm Engine Insights. The study explores how cycling behaviors and attitudes are shifting amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, with results revealing that bike riding is perceived as a "safer" activity and mode of transportation compared to public transit, and more people are biking than before.

Of Americans who own a bike, 21% of them have been riding more since the COVID-19 pandemic. This can be traced back to a need for less public and crowded forms of transportation, a need for exercise, or just a plain old desire to have a bit of fun while adhering to social distancing in an otherwise stressful time. Study findings also reveal that cycling's popularity is likely to prevail, with half of Americans (50%) planning to ride their bike more after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

"Our country is facing an unprecedented health crisis that has impacted all aspects of society and culture, and how we move. At Trek, we're curious to pull back the curtain to see how Americans are adapting to the new normal and if their attitudes and behaviors around cycling have shifted given that people are under more stress than ever before, feeling cooped up and seeking alternate modes of essential transportation that's in line with social distancing," said John Burke, President of Trek Bicycle. "Exercise is key to not only physical health, but mental health as well, and it was encouraging to see that nearly one-third of Americans are turning to bike riding to destress and help cope with the current environment. We want to continue supporting people in both urban and rural areas, and in between, with viable transportation options and a hobby that keeps them, and their kids occupied, healthy and happy during these difficult times."

Among key findings the study revealed that:

Amidst COVID-19, people would prefer to travel by bike

85% of Americans perceive cycling as a safer mode of transportation compared to public transportation while social distancing



If Americans must travel within 5 miles during COVID-19, 90% included biking in their top 3 primary modes of transportation



14% of Americans bike ride to replace public transportation

Cycling supports mental health during the current environment

Nearly 2/3 of Americans (63%) feel bike riding helps to relieve stress/anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic



Nearly 1/3 (27%) of Americans who own a bike turn to bike riding for mental health and/or to destress

More Americans are turning to cycling for physical exercise

41% of Americans feel exercise and fitness are the most important motivation to ride their bike during the COVID-19 pandemic



Over 1/3 (38%) of Americans who own a bike use cycling as their source of exercise

To help provide better access to alternative mobility solutions, Trek Bicycle has launched free home delivery throughout the continental US for online bike orders through May 1, 2020, giving new and existing riders better access to cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trek is waiving the standard $50 fee associated with home delivery and is working with independent and Trek-owned bike shops regionally on delivery logistics where available. Participating bike shops will build the new bike for free and arrange for free home delivery in a way that is most comfortable for the customer – be it at the curb, front porch, back porch, or garage.

About the Survey

Trek Bicycle partnered with Engine Insights, a market research company, to conduct a nationally representative survey of 1,004 Americans, 18 years of age or older, on their cycling behaviors and attitudes around biking during the COVID-19 pandemic. The online omnibus study was conducted April 6-8, 2020 among a demographically representative U.S. sample and weighted across five variables, including age, sex, geographic region, race and education.

About Trek Bicycle Corporation

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacture of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems, and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

