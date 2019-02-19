TRELORA Celebrates First Anniversary in Seattle

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRELORA, the real estate agency revolutionizing how people buy and sell residential real estate, is celebrating its one year anniversary in Seattle. Through the use of proprietary technology and a top-rated team of specialized agents, TRELORA is able to create greater efficiencies in the home buying and selling process and offers a low flat fee to represent the buyer or seller, regardless of a home's price.

Over the past year, TRELORA customers in western Washington have saved over $1.5 million in real estate commissions.

"I am grateful for the warm reception we have received from our customers in Seattle," says Brady Miller, CEO of TRELORA. "And our team is incredibly motivated to save western Washington home buyers and sellers substantially more, while continuing to offer world class service."

During most home buying and selling experiences, agents charge 6 percent commission on the home's sale price, regardless of the work they do to earn it. TRELORA combines innovative technology with premium customer service, providing consumers with full transparency around transactions and the freedom to buy and sell real estate without the constraints of traditional commissions.

"We used TRELORA to both sell and buy homes in the Seattle area and highly recommend them," says customer Ann V. "Everyone we worked with through both transactions was very available and communicative, and helped us through all the bumps and turns of the road. And we saved a significant amount of money, which was enough to make a big difference in how much house we were able to afford."

About TRELORA

Since 2011, TRELORA has been committed to elevating the home buying and selling experience. TRELORA provides the expertise of top agents in the country, world class customer service, and state-of-the-art technology to offer an unparalleled home residential real estate experience. TRELORA's unwavering dedication to move people's lives forward has produced tens of millions in savings for buyers and sellers. For more information visit www.TRELORA.com . Follow TRELORA on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

