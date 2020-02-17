Trelora Opens in Phoenix and Raleigh

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trelora, the real estate company revolutionizing how people buy and sell homes, announced their expansion to Arizona and North Carolina, with new offices now open and fully operational in both Phoenix and Raleigh. With this expansion, Trelora now has the potential to serve over 30 million people across four states: Arizona, North Carolina, Colorado, and Washington.

Trelora sees an incredible opportunity to serve the Phoenix and Raleigh communities as an alternative to the traditional real estate model. Phoenix and Raleigh are 2 of the fastest growing real estate markets in the country, with home values increasing over 45% in the last 5 years for Phoenix and over 35% in the last 5 years for Raleigh. This boom means buyers and sellers are paying more and more in real estate commissions — a trend that Trelora plans to reverse with its low-fee, full service approach, which puts money back in the pockets of consumers.

"We're excited about opening in both Phoenix and Raleigh. Our spectacular service and savings can have a huge impact on these growing communities," says Brady Miller, CEO of Trelora. "We look forward to saving our Phoenix and Raleigh customers millions of dollars in the years ahead."

Headquartered in Denver, Trelora has saved its customers over $65 million in agent commissions since 2011. Through the use of its proprietary technology and a top-rated team of specialized agents, Trelora offers sellers an exceptional, full-service experience for a low flat fee. Buyers pay nothing out of pocket and receive an average refund of $12,500 at closing.

How does Trelora do it? During most home buying and selling experiences, real estate agents typically charge up to 6 percent commission on the home's sale price, regardless of the work they do to earn it. Trelora combines efficient and innovative technology with premium customer service, providing consumers with the freedom to buy and sell real estate without the constraints of traditional commissions in order to maximize their savings and home equity.

As Trelora customer Heather G from Denver puts it: "The Trelora team managed the sales process the same as any agent or broker. They provided comps, advice and responsive service. Everyone on the team has an incredibly friendly and personable customer service attitude. Why spend more?"

About Trelora

Since 2011, Trelora has been committed to elevating the home buying and selling experience. Trelora provides the expertise of top agents in the country, world class customer service, and state-of-the-art technology to offer an unparalleled home residential real estate experience. Trelora's unwavering dedication to maximizing their customers' equity has produced tens of millions in savings for buyers and sellers. For more information visit trelora.com. Follow Trelora on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact

Joe Stupp

joe@trelora.com

720.323.9276

SOURCE Trelora

Related Links

https://www.trelora.com/

