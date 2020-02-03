Trelora Opens Up in Raleigh

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trelora, the real estate company revolutionizing how people buy and sell homes, today announced their expansion to North Carolina, with a new office now open and fully operational in Raleigh. Adding to Colorado and Washington state where they already do business, Trelora has the potential to serve over 23 million people.

Trelora sees an incredible opportunity to serve the Raleigh community as an alternative to the traditional real estate model. While Raleigh is one of the fastest growing real estate markets in the country and is increasingly well known as a desirable place to live, there are few modern solutions to help people buy and sell homes with excellent service at a reasonable price. Trelora hopes to provide that modern solution and make home ownership in Raleigh more affordable.

"We're ecstatic about expanding to Raleigh! We know we can have a huge impact in providing this growing community with our spectacular service and savings," says Brady Miller, CEO of Trelora. "We look forward to saving our Raleigh customers millions of dollars in the years ahead."

Headquartered in Denver, Trelora has saved its customers over $65 million in agent commissions since 2011. Through the use of its proprietary technology and a top-rated team of specialized agents, Trelora offers sellers an exceptional, full-service experience for a low flat fee. Buyers pay nothing out of pocket and receive an average refund of $12,500 at closing.

How does Trelora do it? During most home buying and selling experiences, real estate agents typically charge up to 6 percent commission on the home's sale price, regardless of the work they do to earn it. Trelora combines efficient and innovative technology with premium customer service, providing consumers with the freedom to buy and sell real estate without the constraints of traditional commissions in order to maximize their savings and home equity.

As Trelora customer Heather G from Denver puts it: "The Trelora team managed the sales process the same as any agent or broker. They provided comps, advice and responsive service. Everyone on the team has an incredibly friendly and personable customer service attitude. Why spend more?"

About Trelora

Since 2011, Trelora has been committed to elevating the home buying and selling experience. Trelora provides the expertise of top agents in the country, world class customer service, and state-of-the-art technology to offer an unparalleled home residential real estate experience. Trelora's unwavering dedication to maximizing their customers' equity has produced tens of millions in savings for buyers and sellers. For more information visit trelora.com. Follow Trelora on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact

Joe Stupp

joe@trelora.com

720.323.9276

SOURCE Trelora

Related Links

https://www.trelora.com

