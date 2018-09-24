Trend-Forward Lifestyle Programming: A Key Decision Driver for Baby Boomers in Home Shopping Process

In the same study, 67 percent of Boomers, ages 55 to 58, said they would prefer to live in a smaller community with less amenities if they felt the ones offered met their needs.

Trilogy by Shea Homes, a national leading 55-plus and all ages lifestyle community brand, has been at the vanguard of creating new ways to meet consumer needs for pre-and post-retirees since 1999. With amenities and programming designed specifically to meet the needs of the Boomer generation uncovered by Trilogy in primary research, each experience residents take part in, whether it be outdoor excursions at Trilogy's signature space The Outfitter, cooking classes in the Culinary Studio, or author lectures simulcast at all Trilogy communities across the nation, is designed to encourage and galvanize authentic social connections through its resort-caliber clubs that are on the forefront of trend-based programming.

Amenities designed for residents are created based on consumer feedback, assuring spaces offered and the experiences that come with them are desirable to home shoppers and enjoyed by homeowners at each community.

A significant differential to others in its industry space, Trilogy's lifestyle is not delivered by HOA or volunteer staff but by hospitality-trained resort teams that are part of a wholly-owned resort management company that Shea created specifically to deliver the vision for Trilogy brand communities. This approach enables a daily experience that elevates the lifestyle and service level homeowners enjoy, and provides continuous ideation of new programming, events, education and travel opportunities for its residents. On any given day of the week, there are over 150 fitness classes, a dozen hosted happy hours and a variety of group excursions at the 14 Trilogy communities collectively across the nation.

"People who are interested in living at a Trilogy brand 55-plus community, no matter where they are in the U.S. are typically looking for more than the standard amenities within a conventional community club," said Jeff McQueen, President of Trilogy by Shea Homes. "They're looking to try new things, meet new friends and have more fun than they did in college. Without a strong priority on delivering exceptional lifestyle programming, Trilogy would just be a new neighborhood for homebuyers with a club that had an administrative staff and standard events and activities, not a true resort community that could change someone's life"

Trilogy has pioneered a variety of trend-forward programming throughout its history, including a way for its residents to explore the world through travel and develop friendships across the nation with other Trilogy homeowners through Explore 360, a cross-community travel program. Explore 360 allows Trilogy residents to explore the world alongside fellow residents. These trips are planned and coordinated by a National Lifestyle Director. Recently, Trilogy homeowners from all parts of the country headed to Italy together, an excursion that sold out in just under 18 hours. Additional expeditions have included a National Parks adventure, Turks & Caicos, the Galapagos and trip through Europe on a small cruise ship.

Currently, Trilogy manages 14 resort clubs within both their 55-plus and all ages communities across the country. Each club can include but is not limited to five-star worthy amenities such as hiking, walking and biking trails, chef-driven food and beverage programs, locally popular on-site dining venues led by Executive Chefs, championship golf, pickleball and sport courts, high-tech fitness facilities with personal training, full-service day spas, creativity studios, sports and game lounges and resort-caliber pools.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes

Shea Homes currently has 14 Trilogy® 55-plus and all ages resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, having developed a total over twenty 55+ and Active Lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2018. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

For more information about Trilogy communities, visit TrilogyLife.com.

