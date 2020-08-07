Trend Micro CEO Eva Chen Named One of the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, today announced its CEO and co-founder Eva Chen has been recognized as one of the most influential women in the cybersecurity industry.

Eva Chen sits alongside many of the industry's most respected and well-known figures on Cyber Defense Magazine's Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020 list, which acknowledges those who've displayed outstanding leadership skills and cybersecurity expertise over the past year.

"It's an honor to be placed in such illustrious company among so many other strong women in security," said Eva Chen, chief executive officer and co-founder of Trend Micro. "In reality, there are many more than 100 outstanding women working in our industry today, and it's my mission to ensure we encourage even more women to consider careers in cybersecurity going forward. I'm pleased to accept this recognition on behalf of our more than 6,700 immensely talented and passionate Trend Micro employees who have helped this company continually anticipate trends and redefine the market."

Chen's latest award comes just weeks after she was named on CRN's Top 100 Executives list for 2020, which recognizes individuals who have "demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovative ideas."

Trend Micro's executive leadership has driven numerous projects to further the company's technology leadership over the past year, including the acquisition of Cloud Conformity to provide cloud security posture management capabilities, and the launch of the company's unified security platform Trend Micro Cloud One™, which offers protection across workload, container, file object storage, serverless and application, and network environments.

Eva Chen has also remained dedicated to Trend Micro's philanthropic initiatives, including a new Girls in Tech partnership to help reduce the gender gap in cybersecurity, and has been vocal in her advocacy of greater diversity — both within the industry and society at large.

She remains as committed as ever to steering Trend Micro and its customers through a period of unprecedented global uncertainty and heightened cybersecurity risk.

Chen will also be speaking at the Girls in Tech Conference on September 9, 2020. To learn more and sign up for the conference, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-girls-in-tech-conference-tickets-105402642140?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=cb77eef672&mc_eid=d90412d9df.

To see the full list of the women recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine, visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-women-in-cybersecurity-for-2020/.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020 please visit: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-women-in-cybersecurity-for-2020.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, Black Hat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.trendmicro.com

