Trending Today, a Business Series Airing on Fox Business, Features Industry Leaders

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, features industry leaders and business innovators Show Imaging, Imugene, Cogent Analytics, Flite Golf and Entertainment, and Ventiques, who are revolutionizing their respective industries. Watch Saturday, October 29th at 5:30pm EDT/4:30pm CDT to learn how each of these trendsetters are transforming their businesses with fresh and influential ideas, products, and practices.

Founded in 2009, Show Imaging has grown to be one of the top-rated nationally recognized production and creative companies by creating unique live experiences through hands-on project management, creative design, and trailblazing technology. With a team of talented and passionate people, Show Imaging finds new experiences to try and new ways to succeed, bringing to life nationally acclaimed events such as San Diego Comic-Con, the MLB All-Star Game, and numerous concerts, meetings, activations, and festivals around the U.S.

Watch to learn how Imugene, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, develops a range of new treatments that seek to activate the immune system of cancer patients to identify and eradicate tumors. By developing cancer immunotherapies and transformative cancer medicines, Imugene seeks to bring effective new treatments and options to patients who need them. Imugene utilizes their unique platform technology to harness and promote the body's immune system against cancerous tumors. Currently, Imugene's product pipeline includes Oncolytic Viruses and B-Cell Immunotherapies aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care drugs and immunotherapies

Cogent Analytics is a business management consulting firm with expertise in holistic business analysis and improving performance through organizational structuring, operational efficiencies, and profit engineering. Cogent Analytics focuses on helping small to medium-sized businesses by providing powerful solutions tailored to their specific business needs. Due to an unprecedented and uncertain time for the American business owner, Cogent Analytics is focusing exclusively on helping the small business community prepare for and survive an economic downturn. Cogent Analytics ensures that business owners receive the best support, guidance, and direction to help safeguard, plan, and prepare for the current business climate and beyond.

Flite Golf and Entertainment is the leading technology and operational partner to golf venues and ranges around the world by offering everything needed to power a range, including ball tracking, games, courses, practice apps, and mobile and venue operations management. Flite enables their clients to streamline operations, personalize guest experiences for repeat visits, and grow profits with diverse revenue streams while also adding value to their facilities utilizing Flite's integrated, full-stack technology suite. Flite Golf & Entertainment's flagship destination, Atomic Range, will open soon on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Ventiques, founded by Don Benkowski, offers solutions for flooring installers and homeowners by providing vents that are unique and superiorly crafted. Don Benkowski saw a problem with traditional vents and sought to fix it by specifically designing a flush mount frame and grill to be installed with all flooring types, which remove safety hazards associated with traditional vents. Ventiques vents are composed of powder-coated aluminum and do not bend, crack, rust, peel, or chip, making them durable for industrial settings while also bringing a smooth seamless elegance for luxury homes.

