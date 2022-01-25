Trending Today Airing on Fox Business Features Axon's New Consumer TASER Device for Self Defense

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, TASER Self-Defense, the consumer division of Axon Enterprise, Inc., and the manufacturer of less-lethal self-protection devices, debuts its new civilian TASER device. Watch Saturday, January 29th at 12:30pm EST, to learn about Axon's new TASER Bolt 2, which can temporarily immobilize a perpetrator for 30 seconds, allowing you to escape. The TASER device works by sending electrical signals through probes to create muscle lock-up.

The gun is a very severe tool, and in most situations, it may not be the right tool. It's time to bring technology forward. The bullet has been around for centuries, but Axon believes it can find a new way for people to protect themselves.

Rick Smith founded the company, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, in his garage in 1993, motivated by the murders of his two high school football teammates gunned down in a road rage incident. "In a few moments, that gun ruined three lives— two people are dead, and the other individual is in prison. It's why I became passionately interested in the issues of violence and self-defense," Smith explains.

Today, Axon is an international leader in developing and applying less-lethal technology and is on a mission to make the bullet obsolete. "We are committed not only to offering safe, effective and easy-to-use personal self-defense products, but also educating consumers on ways to help protect themselves and avoid dangerous situations," Smith says.

