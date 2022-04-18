Trending Today Airing on Fox Business Features Native Ceuticals, a Trailblazer in the CBD Industry

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, Native Ceuticals, a trailblazer in the CBD industry, shares its sophisticated approach to developing their CBD products, undoing misguided stereotypes, and educating the public. Watch on Saturday, April 30th at 5:30pm EST to learn how Native Ceuticals places their customers' needs first and foremost, by providing customized products tailored to address an individual's specific ailments, from stress/anxiety relief, sleep troubles, skin problems, issues with focus, pain relief, depression, and general wellness. Walter Tribolet, CEO and Co-Founder of Native Ceuticals, says of his company's vision, "Our culture is based on quality and on doing the right thing. It sounds very simple, but the reality is that it is not. Shortcuts are tempting. We could take shortcuts, offer lower quality products, use inferior or even unhealthy ingredients, or chase the current flavor of the day. We don't sacrifice our vision and integrity."

Whether you're a current CBD user, or new to the product, Native Ceuticals prides itself on educating their customers, so they understand potency levels, scientifically backed benefits, and the differences between CBD and CBG. "Customer education is key to who we are as a company. Every single person who visits one of our stores or visits us online should leave feeling like they've learned something new about the Endocannabinoid System and how their bodies can function better utilizing cannabis. That's a huge goal of ours and one that we take very seriously." says Kaleigh Basile, Native Ceuticals Director of Marketing.

Native Ceuticals is a company about people and their unique needs, which is why it is determined that their products are as unique as their users, simple, and holistic. Further, Native Ceuticals works tirelessly to provide non-toxic cannabinoid solutions, while proudly growing and farming within the USA. To ensure quality products, Native Ceuticals formulates and manufactures every product in house at their headquarters in North Carolina.

Native Ceuticals has developed an innovative process designed to create the best solution for each customer's specific needs. "It can be difficult to understand which CBD products are right for you, which is why Trending Today chose to highlight Native Ceuticals's goal of simplifying a process that can become overwhelming and confusing," says, Trending Today Senior Producer, Harris Plummer. Native Ceuticals's Tincture Bar's(patent-pending) online questionnaire is streamlined and simple, allowing customers easy access to a solution made specifically for them and delivered straight to their door. Native Ceuticals Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder, Stephen Brown, explains their process, "There are so many combinations of cannabinoids and terpenes available to us, we wanted to deliver a custom solution to each person based on their actual needs so we designed a patent-pending process which can deliver a custom tincture to each customer right on the spot." Native Ceuticals connects people with the right products, ultimately shaping their lives and providing them with solutions they can understand and enjoy.

Native Ceuticals territories along the East Coast are filling up fast, they are poised for West Coast expansion this year and international expansion will follow in 2023.

