Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, Features Viking Pure, a Company Fighting Superbugs with All-Natural Cleaning Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of Fox Business' Trending Today features Viking Pure , a mission-driven company whose innovative cleaning solutions eliminate viruses and bacteria without using the toxic chemicals that are so harmful to workers and the environment. Watch Saturday, January 29th at 12:30 EST to learn how Viking Pure, based in Port Orange, Florida, is disrupting the cleaning industry with their patented disinfecting solution.

"At Viking Pure, we are trying to revolutionize the cleaning and disinfecting industry. We are destroying the myth that companies and brands need to rely on toxic chemicals to clean their environments," says Joshua Schwartz, President, and Co-Founder of Viking Pure.

Viking Pure Solutions™ combines strength and safety.

Through Viking Pure's patented salt-free process, two solutions are created: Viking Pure Disinfectant with the active ingredient Hypochlorous Acid and Viking Pure Cleaner with the active ingredient Sodium Hydroxide. "These two solutions are safer, cheaper, and far more powerful than the harmful chemicals most commonly used as cleaning agents today," says CEO and Co-Founder Robert Slingsby.

The Environmental Protection Agency lists Viking Pure Disinfectant on "List-N" products approved to kill COVID-19.

Viking Pure installs their machines on-site at customer locations and provides ongoing training and support to customer staff to ensure the best available health and safety protocols are followed daily.

About Trending Today:

Trending Today is a business show that features entrepreneurs and companies disrupting and innovating the business world. Learn how they build their brands as Trending guests share their stories and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship. Today airs on Fox Business Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. Learn more about the show at www.TrendingToday.com

About Viking Pure:

Viking Pure Solutions™ has created a new category of cleaning innovation. Viking Pure's revolutionary system produces environmentally safe solutions that offer a COMPLETE KILL of known viruses, pathogens, bacteria and fungi. With Viking Pure, businesses no longer have to choose between efficacy and safety. Clean and disinfect in a way that makes a difference to your staff and to the people who will visit your establishment. Protect the environment. Clean with purpose.

Media Contacts:

Liz Plummer, Executive Producer, C: 561 201 0506, [email protected]

Karen LeBlanc, Director of Publicity, C: 407.416.1566, [email protected]

SOURCE Trending Today