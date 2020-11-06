Trending Today Features Berlin Gardens on Fox Business

This episode stars Berlin Gardens, a wholesale manufacturer of outdoor living products. Located in Ohio's Amish country, Berlin Gardens offers a large array of products including outdoor furniture, fire pits, pergolas, pavilions and gazebos. Making comfortable and inviting outdoor spaces, where family and friends can come together to relax, rejuvenate and connect is what Berlin Gardens is all about.

Founded in 1988, Berlin Gardens team of skilled Amish craftsmen bring a combined skillset of tradition through old world skills and modern technology to create solidly built and beautiful pieces of furniture. Berlin Gardens focus on quality, service, design and environmentally friendly materials is what sets them apart from their competitors.

In this exciting Trending Today segment, we meet with the Owner of Berlin Gardens, Sam Yoder, to learn more about the company's mission and goals. We sit down with Steven Miller, Marketing Manager, and Johny Mullet, Sales Manager, to discuss what sets them apart from other manufacturers in the industry. We also interview Craig Hale, Owner of Casual Living, and Gary Meyers, an Independent Rep. for Berlin Gardens to get their perspective on the company and product.

Jana Angel, Host for "Trending Today" says, "The people we met at Berlin Gardens are as hardworking as they are kind. It's no wonder their outdoor furniture is so popular, considering the care with which they craft each piece." Learn more about Berlin Gardens by visiting www.berlingardensllc.com.

Travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and American success stories.

